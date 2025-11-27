NIA Gets 10-Day Custody Of Faridabad Resident In Red Fort Bombing Case

Delhi's Patiala House Court remands Faridabad's Soyab to 10-day NIA custody for allegedly sheltering and logistically aiding suicide bomber Umar-un Nabi before the November 10 Red Fort car explosion that killed 15.
Nabi, an Al-Falah University doctor, used a 'mobile workstation' for IED tests; probe links him to a J&K network with seized 2,900 kg explosives and hawala trails under scrutiny.
Co-accused Amir Rashid Ali's remand extended by 7 days; NIA recreates bomber's route, questions 2,000+ Kashmiris, as security tightens amid political blame over the high-profile attack.
Delhi court on Wednesday remanded Soyab, a resident of Dhauj in Faridabad, Haryana, to 10 days of custody with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his alleged role in harbouring Umar-un Nabi, the suicide bomber who detonated an explosives-laden car outside the Red Fort on November 10, killing 15 people and injuring dozens.
NIA investigators revealed that Soyab provided crucial logistical support and safe shelter to Umar-un Nabi, a Pulwama native and assistant professor of general medicine at Faridabad's Al-Falah University, in the critical hours leading up to the blast. Forensic analysis has confirmed Nabi's identity as the driver of the Hyundai i20 packed with ammonium nitrate and other IED components, which exploded near the historic monument during peak traffic. The agency, probing a network linked to Jammu and Kashmir's terror ecosystem, had earlier seized 2,900 kg of explosives from Faridabad hideouts on November 9-10, triggering the panic that reportedly spurred Nabi's desperate act.
Interrogations of prior arrestees, including doctors like Muzamil Shakeel and co-conspirators Jasir Bilal and Amir Rashid Ali (whose custody was extended by seven days), paint a picture of a clandestine operation where Nabi maintained a "mobile workstation" suitcase for bomb-making experiments in his university room. NIA teams are now recreating Nabi's route from Faridabad to Delhi, tracing hawala funding channels, and questioning over 2,000 Kashmiris in the region for potential ties to the module's core trio: Nabi, Dr. Mudasir Ganai, and absconding suspect Muzzaffar Rather