NIA Gets 10-Day Custody Of Faridabad Resident In Red Fort Bombing Case

Into the November 10 car bomb horror that claimed 15 lives, NIA secures custody of seventh accused Soyab for allegedly sheltering terror mastermind Umar-un Nabi, as agencies trace a chilling 'white-collar' module's hawala trails and explosive labs.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Red Fort Blast
Charred remains of vehicles at a cordoned off area following a blast that occurred near Red Fort Metro Station on Monday, killing at least nine people and gutting several vehicles, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Delhi's Patiala House Court remands Faridabad's Soyab to 10-day NIA custody for allegedly sheltering and logistically aiding suicide bomber Umar-un Nabi before the November 10 Red Fort car explosion that killed 15.

  • Nabi, an Al-Falah University doctor, used a 'mobile workstation' for IED tests; probe links him to a J&K network with seized 2,900 kg explosives and hawala trails under scrutiny.

  • Co-accused Amir Rashid Ali's remand extended by 7 days; NIA recreates bomber's route, questions 2,000+ Kashmiris, as security tightens amid political blame over the high-profile attack.

Delhi court on Wednesday remanded Soyab, a resident of Dhauj in Faridabad, Haryana, to 10 days of custody with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his alleged role in harbouring Umar-un Nabi, the suicide bomber who detonated an explosives-laden car outside the Red Fort on November 10, killing 15 people and injuring dozens.

NIA investigators revealed that Soyab provided crucial logistical support and safe shelter to Umar-un Nabi, a Pulwama native and assistant professor of general medicine at Faridabad's Al-Falah University, in the critical hours leading up to the blast. Forensic analysis has confirmed Nabi's identity as the driver of the Hyundai i20 packed with ammonium nitrate and other IED components, which exploded near the historic monument during peak traffic. The agency, probing a network linked to Jammu and Kashmir's terror ecosystem, had earlier seized 2,900 kg of explosives from Faridabad hideouts on November 9-10, triggering the panic that reportedly spurred Nabi's desperate act.

Related Content
Related Content

Interrogations of prior arrestees, including doctors like Muzamil Shakeel and co-conspirators Jasir Bilal and Amir Rashid Ali (whose custody was extended by seven days), paint a picture of a clandestine operation where Nabi maintained a "mobile workstation" suitcase for bomb-making experiments in his university room. NIA teams are now recreating Nabi's route from Faridabad to Delhi, tracing hawala funding channels, and questioning over 2,000 Kashmiris in the region for potential ties to the module's core trio: Nabi, Dr. Mudasir Ganai, and absconding suspect Muzzaffar Rather

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. WPL 2026 Auction: Preview, Rules, Marquee Players, Remaining Purse And Slots - All You Need To Know

  2. From SMAT To T20 World Cup: Urvil Patel's 31-Ball Century Demands Selector's Attention

  3. India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Hosts Slip To 5th In WTC Points Table After SA Drubbing

  4. India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Stats Highlights: Check Staggering, Almost Unbelievable Facts And Figures

  5. India Vs South Africa: Gautam Gambhir Says BCCI Will Decide His Future After Test Whitewash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Politicians Bicker, BLOs Suffer: What's Killing The BLOs?

  2. Rise Of DBT Politics: How Welfare Payments Are Transforming Indian Elections

  3. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave and Dense Fog Intensify Across State

  4. SC Slams Haryana for Uprooting 40 Trees to Build Road to BJP Office, Warns Govt of Action

  5. Red Fort Blast: NIA Produces Two Accused Men Before Delhi Court

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. 'Pakistan Is Destined To Secure...': Asim Munir On Pak's Future

  2. Direct Flights Between Pakistan And Bangladesh To Resume Next Month

  3. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  4. Pakistan Navy Successfully Tests Indigenous Ship-Launched Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile

  5. Four Dead As Fire Tears Through Hong Kong High-Rise In Tai Po

Latest Stories

  1. Four Dead As Fire Tears Through Hong Kong High-Rise In Tai Po

  2. November 26, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Leo, And Pisces

  3. Rise Of DBT Politics: How Welfare Payments Are Transforming Indian Elections

  4. India Constitution Day: Rights, Duties And Need For Fraternity Today

  5. Nearly 14 Lakh SIR Forms Marked ‘Uncollectable’ in West Bengal: Election Commission

  6. India’s New Labour Codes Take Effect | All You Need To Know

  7. Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi Assigned New House, Must Vacate Long-Time Bungalow

  8. Safdarjung’s Pioneering Renal Transplant Milestone Saves 11-Year-Old