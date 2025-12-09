NIA Probes Red Fort Blast in Anantnag Forest Hideouts

NIA teams, assisted by police and CRPF personnel, conducted searches in the Mattan forest region of south Kashmir.
Two arrested accused were taken along to help identify suspected hideouts in forests.
The searches are part of the ongoing probe into the Red Fort blast; more details are awaited.
A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team on Tuesday conducted searches in the forested stretches of Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, as part of the probe into the November 10 blast near Delhi’s Red Fort, officials said.
According to officials, the NIA, supported by local police and the CRPF, brought along two arrested suspects- Dr. Adeel Rather and Jasir Bilal Wani, linked to what investigators describe as a “white-collar” terror network. PTI reported.
Both men reportedly pointed investigators to a few hideouts in the Mattan forest region of south Kashmir, prompting the latest round of searches. Probe is underway and more details are awaited from the investigative agencies.
(With inputs from PTI)