NIA Raids Eight Locations In Kashmir Linked To Delhi Red Fort Car Blast

NIA raided eight sites in Kashmir over the Delhi Red Fort car blast case.
Searches included the homes of Moulvi Irfan Ahmad Wagay and Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather.
Officials say the raids target a “white-collar” module linked to radicalisation and recruitment.
The National Investigation Agency on Monday searched eight sites across Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam in connection with what investigators describe as a “white-collar” terror network linked to the recent car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort. The explosion, which the NIA has now taken over, killed 15 people and injured several others.
According to PTI, the agency’s teams carried out raids at the home of Moulvi Irfan Ahmad Wagay in Shopian. Officials told PTI that Wagay is believed to have played a central role in the radicalisation and recruitment of the module that was uncovered early last month. He was first arrested by police in October and was later taken into NIA custody after the agency formally assumed charge of the Red Fort blast investigation.
Raids were also conducted in Koil, Chandgam, Malangpora and Samboora, all in Pulwama district, at locations linked to individuals associated with the Delhi car blast case, PTI reported. Searches extended to Kulgam as well.
In addition, NIA personnel examined the residence of Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, who had been arrested from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh in the first week of November.
Officials said the probe is ongoing and further details are expected.
(With inputs from PTI)