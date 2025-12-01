NIA Raids Eight Locations In Kashmir Linked To Delhi Red Fort Car Blast

Jasir Bilal Wani, face covered, a key accused in the Red Fort blast case, while being produced at the Patiala House Court, in New Delhi. The Delhi court on Thursday sent Wani to the National Investigating Agency's custody for seven days. | Photo: PTI

