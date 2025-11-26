Red Fort Blast: NIA Produces Two Accused Men Before Delhi Court

Death toll rises to 15 as NIA intensifies probe into November 10 Delhi terror attack

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Red Fort blast, Delhi blast 2025, NIA Red Fort case, Soyab arrested, Amir Rashid Ali
Charred remains of vehicles at a cordoned off area following a blast that occurred near Red Fort Metro Station on 10 November. | Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • NIA produced Soyab and Amir Rashid Ali before Delhi’s Patiala House Court on November 26.

  • Death toll from November 10 Red Fort car blast has reached 15 with several injured.

  • Agency set to seek police custody to uncover wider terror network behind the attack.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday produced two men arrested in connection with the Red Fort car blast before a Delhi court, as authorities prepare for further questioning.

The accused, identified as Soyab and Amir Rashid Ali, were brought before Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna. Reported PTI, the NIA is expected to seek their custodial interrogation in the coming days.

The blast on November 10 near the Red Fort, Delhi claimed 15 lives and injured several others. The explosion occurred in a busy area near Red Fort metro station, damaging nearby vehicles and shops. Investigators have been examining CCTV footage and other leads to trace the planning and execution of the attack.

Security agencies have increased vigilance around key landmarks following the incident.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
