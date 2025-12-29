Pakistan Security Forces Kill Four Terrorists In Balochistan’s Kalat District

Security forces killed four terrorists during a raid in Balochistan’s Kalat district, ISPR said.
ISPR earlier reported 17 terrorists killed in intelligence-based operations across Kalat, Kohlu and Panjgur.
A PICSS report said 2025 was Pakistan’s deadliest year for terrorist violence, with heavy security and civilian losses.
Pakistani security forces killed four terrorists during an operation in Balochistan’s Kalat district, according to the military’s media wing, as the country records one of its deadliest years in terms of militant violence, PTI reported.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists were killed in a raid conducted on their suspected hideout in the Kalat district. The operation was carried out by security forces following intelligence inputs, PTI reported, citing official sources.
Last week, the ISPR had said that security forces killed at least 17 terrorists in three separate intelligence-based operations across Balochistan, including in the Kalat, Kohlu and Panjgur areas, according to PTI.
The report said 664 security personnel also lost their lives, while 580 civilians were killed in terror attacks. It added that the year saw an escalation in violence in both “tempo and lethality”, pushing several security indicators to their highest levels in years, PTI reported.
