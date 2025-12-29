Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 24: Ranveer Singh's Film Beats Pathaan, Becomes 7th Highest-Grossing Indian Film

Dhurandhar got a major boost in its collections during the Christmas holiday weekend.
It has surpassed the worldwide gross of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan (2023) on Sunday.
In India, Aditya Dhar's film has crossed the Rs 700 crore mark.
Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh-starrer is having a phenomenal run at the box office, both globally and domestically. On Sunday (which was Day 24), the film completed its fourth weekend, seeing a boost in its collections. The Christmas holiday weekend was a huge success for Dhurandhar. The spy actioner has already crossed the Rs 700 crore mark in India, according to the makers. It has become the 7th-highest-grossing Indian film of all time.
Dhurandhar box office collection Day 24 (India)
According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 20.5 crore nett on Saturday, followed by an estimated Rs 22.5 crore nett on Sunday, taking the total box office collection of Dhurandhar to Rs 690.25 crore nett in India. However, makers have claimed that the total domestic nett of the film is Rs 706.40 crore. It is now behind RRR (Rs 782.2 crore), KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 859.7 crore), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1,030.42 crore), and Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 1,234.1 crore) in India.
Dhurandhar recorded an overall 42.27% occupancy rate throughout the day. Morning shows registered 26.31% occupancy, and it saw a huge boost during the afternoon shows with 56.54% occupancy, and remained consistent during the afternoon shows. But night shows saw a decline of 29.34% footfall.
Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection
On Sunday, the Aditya Dhar-directed film crossed Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan’s worldwide collection of Rs 1,055 crore and Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 1,042 crore). It has earned Rs 1064 crore worldwide, becoming the 7th highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Dhurandhar is now behind director Jawan (Rs 1,160 crore).
Alongside Ranveer, Dhurandhar also starred Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in pivotal roles.