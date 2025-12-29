Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 24: Ranveer Singh's Film Beats Pathaan, Becomes 7th Highest-Grossing Indian Film

Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh-starrer is having a phenomenal run at the box office, both globally and domestically. On Sunday (which was Day 24), the film completed its fourth weekend, seeing a boost in its collections. The Christmas holiday weekend was a huge success for Dhurandhar. The spy actioner has already crossed the Rs 700 crore mark in India, according to the makers. It has become the 7th-highest-grossing Indian film of all time.