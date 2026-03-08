Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses ₹9 Crore For Paid Premieres

Summary of this article
Dhurandhar 2 booking has begun on an impressive note, signalling strong anticipation for Ranveer Singh’s upcoming action sequel. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already generated significant momentum even before its theatrical debut.
Advance ticket sales opened shortly after the trailer was unveiled, and the response has been swift. According to trade data shared by industry trackers, the film’s paid premiere screenings alone have already generated more than ₹9 crore in revenue. The strong start indicates that audience curiosity around the sequel remains high following the success of the original film.
Over one lakh tickets sold within a short window
Dhurandhar 2's booking numbers suggest a steady build-up in demand. Ticketing platform BookMyShow recorded nearly 87,810 tickets sold within the first 24 hours of booking opening.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also noted that the film sold around 7,500 tickets per hour when paid preview bookings went live. While the number does not place the film among the highest per-hour ticket sales recorded in recent times, industry observers expect the pace to increase as the release date approaches.
Paid premieres generate strong early collections
According to trade website Sacnilk, the Dhurandhar 2 advance booking saw ticket sales worth nearly ₹4 crore worldwide within the first two hours. Of that amount, approximately ₹2.50 crore came from major multiplex chains including PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis, where around 35,000 tickets were sold early in the booking window.
Multiplexes in Delhi-NCR have also introduced a new premium ticket category titled Super Blockbuster Plus for preview shows. Under this category, ticket prices for certain screenings have reportedly reached ₹2,500.
At present, the paid premiere screenings alone have generated ₹9.03 crore with more than one lakh tickets booked across languages. The Hindi version has contributed over ₹8 crore to this figure, while the Telugu version has earned more than ₹6 lakh. Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions have brought in smaller but steady numbers so far.
Dhurandhar’s previous box office success
The strong Dhurandhar 2 opening day collection expectations are largely driven by the massive success of the first film. When Dhurandhar was released on December 5, it opened with ₹28 crore in India and crossed ₹103 crore during its opening weekend.
By the end of its theatrical run, the film had earned ₹838.5 crore in India and ₹1,303.35 crore worldwide, establishing itself as one of the biggest commercial hits of the year.
The sequel sees Ranveer Singh returning to the lead role alongside Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Rakesh Bedi.
Paid premiere screenings for Dhurandhar 2 are scheduled for March 18, while the film is set to release in theatres on March 19.