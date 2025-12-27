Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 22: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 680 Crore Mark In India

Dhuandhar box office collection Day 22: Ranveer Singh starrer witnessed a dip in its earnings, yet it is ruling the box office, both in India and worldwide.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Dhuandhar box office collection Day 22
Dhuandhar witnesses a dip in collections on Day 22 Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Dhurandhar is inching closer to the Rs 700 crore mark in India.

  • Ranveer Singh's film has already become the 9th Indian film to top Rs 1000 crore worldwide.

  • It is the highest grosser of 2025.

Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh's spy actioner witnessed a dip in its earnings on the third Friday (Day 22), post Christmas holiday. However, the Aditya Dhar-directed film has continued making strides at the box office, both domestically and globally. It is now inching closer to the Rs 700 crore mark in India. Dhurandhar has already become the 9th Indian film to top Rs 1000 crore worldwide. It is already the highest grosser of 2025, beating Kantara: Chapter 1 and Chhaava.

Ranveer Singh exits Don 3 - Instagram
Ranveer Singh Exits Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 Amid Dhurandhar Success? Here's What We Know

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Dhurandhar box office collection Day 22

According to Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated Rs 15 crore, taking the total domestic collection to Rs 648.50 crore (Rs 778 crore gross) in 22 days. On Christmas holiday (which was Day 21), it raked in Rs 26 crore.

However, according to Jio Studios, the makers of the film, Ranveer Singh starrer, amassed Rs 685.50 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Dhurandhar's first-week collection was Rs 218 crore, second-week collection stood at Rs 261.25 crore, followed by Rs 189.3 crore in the third week.

Dhurandhar worldwide collection

By Sunday, Dhurandhar is expected to overtake the lifetime collections of Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 1042 crore) and Pathaan (Rs 1056 crore) to become the seventh-highest-grossing Indian film of all time. It will also aim to dethrone Jawan (Rs 1160 crore) before the theatrical run ends. We have to wait and see if it will be able to surpass the lifetime haul of KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR, both of which have accumulated over Rs 1200 crore globally.

Dhurandhar 2 will hit the theatres on March 19, 2026. It will clash with Yash's Toxic.

Published At:
