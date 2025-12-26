Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 21: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 1000 Crore Mark Globally

Dhurandhar Box Office India and Worldwide Collection: Ranveer Singh's film has entered the Rs 1000 crore club worldwide. In India, it has crossed the Rs 660 crore mark.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Dhurandhar box office collection day 21
Dhurandhar crosses Rs 630 mark on Day 21 Photo: X
  • Dhurandhar has emerged as the highest-grosser of Indian cinema.

  • On its 21st day in cinemas, the Aditya Dhar-directed film crossed the Rs 660 crore mark in India.

  • According to makers, it has entered the Rs 1000 crore club globally.

Dhurandhar box office collection: The Ranveer Singh-starrer has been in the theatres for three weeks now and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. It has eclipsed even the biggest Hollywood release of the year—James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash. Aditya Dhar-directed spy actioner has entered the Rs 1000 crore club globally—becoming the first Indian film of 2025 to achieve the major milestone. It has already become the highest grosser of 2025, dethroning Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 and Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava. Dhurandhar has already crossed the Rs 600 crore landmark in India.

Dhurandhar crosses Rs 900 crore mark globally - X
Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 900 Crore Mark Ahead Of Christmas

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Dhurandhar box office collection Day 21 (India)

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar witnessed a significant growth on its third Thursday, from Day 20. It earned an estimated Rs 26 crore on December 25, which was a Christmas holiday. The collections are expected to improve further in the extended holiday weekend.

Dhurandhar's total box office collection stands at Rs 633.50 crore (Rs 760 crore gross) after 21 days. According to makers, it has amassed Rs 668.80 crore nett in India.

It had an overall 46.50% Hindi occupancy on Thursday, with morning shows recording a 31.20% occupancy rate, and witnessed a rise during the afternoon shows with 62.48% footfall. There was a slight decline in the evening with 55.44% occupancy, while night shows recorded the lowest occupancy of 36.86%.

Dhurandhar box office collection Day 21 (worldwide)

Ranveer Singh's film has collected Rs 228 crore overseas, taking the total worldwide collection to Rs 988 crore in 21 days.

However, makers have claimed that Dhurandhar has crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark by collecting Rs 1006.7 crore globally.

Ranveer Singh exits Don 3 - Instagram
Ranveer Singh Exits Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 Amid Dhurandhar Success? Here's What We Know

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Alongside Ranveer, the film also starred Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in significant roles.

Published At:
