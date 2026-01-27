Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Sunny Deol's Film Races Past Dhurandhar

Border 2 is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office.
The war drama earned almost Rs 60 crore on Day 4.
It is inching closer to Rs 200 crore mark in India.
Border 2 box office collection: Headlined by Sunny Deol, Border 2 hit the screens on January 23. It had a strong start and witnessed growth on the first Saturday. On the first Sunday (Day 3), the war drama saw a significant rise of almost 50%. The upward trend continued on the Republic Day (Day 4), surpassing Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar's collection. Border 2 is now inching closer to the Rs 200 crore mark in India. Worldwide, it has already achieved that milestone.
Border 2 box office collection Day 4
According to Sacnilk, Border 2 had a strong opening of Rs 30 crore. On Day 2, it earned Rs 36.5 crore, and witnessed a huge rise of 49.32% on Day 3, collecting Rs 54.5 crore. On its first Monday (Day 4), it saw a further surge, amassing Rs 59 crore, taking the total collection of Border 2 to Rs 180 crore (Rs 212.4 crore gross).
Sunny Deol-starrer has performed better than Dhurandhar. Ranveer Singh's film's four-day collection was only Rs 126.25 crore.
It had an overall 64.27% Hindi occupancy on Monday. Morning shows recorded an occupancy rate of 40.39% and increased during the afternoon and evening shows with 79.75% and 79.90% footfall. It saw a slight decline during the night shows with 57.05% occupancy rate.
The sequel has collected Rs 27 crore from the overseas market. With this, Border 2's worldwide collection is Rs 239.4 crore in four days.
Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T-Series Films and JP Films.
Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty play key roles, while Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana are the female leads.