Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Sunny Deol's Film Races Past Dhurandhar

Border 2 box office collection: Headlined by Sunny Deol, Border 2 hit the screens on January 23. It had a strong start and witnessed growth on the first Saturday. On the first Sunday (Day 3), the war drama saw a significant rise of almost 50%. The upward trend continued on the Republic Day (Day 4), surpassing Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar's collection. Border 2 is now inching closer to the Rs 200 crore mark in India. Worldwide, it has already achieved that milestone.