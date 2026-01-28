Diljit Dosanjh Reveals He Didn't Have Money To Watch Border, Calls Border 2 Moment Surreal

Diljit Dosanjh looks back at his early struggles as he shares why he could not afford to watch Sunny Deol’s Border in theatres.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Border
Diljit Dosanjh recalls not having money to watch Border Photo: IMDb
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Diljit Dosanjh recalls missing Border in theatres due to financial struggles.

  • Actor calls being part of Border 2 an emotional, humbling experience.

  • Border 2 has crossed Rs 250 crore worldwide.

Diljit Dosanjh recently shared a deeply personal memory that connects his past to his present success. Speaking in a video posted on social media, the singer-actor recalled that during his childhood, watching Sunny Deol’s Border in a theatre was a distant dream. At the time, financial limitations and family restrictions meant cinema outings were rare, forcing him to wait patiently for the film’s television premiere.

Diljit Dosanjh on growing up with Border

Diljit described how Border was the talk of the country when it released, with stories of packed theatres and thunderous applause travelling even to his neighbourhood. Hearing these accounts only fuelled his excitement. When the film finally aired on TV, he watched it multiple times, absorbing its impact from a small screen while imagining the electrifying atmosphere he had missed.

From struggle to Border 2

Today, Diljit finds himself part of Border 2, a reality he admits feels almost unreal. He expressed gratitude for being cast as Param Vir Chakra awardee Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, calling the opportunity a blessing rather than an achievement he feels entitled to. For Diljit, the moment symbolises how far his journey has travelled from those modest beginnings.

Border 2 also stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty, bringing together a new generation alongside familiar faces from the iconic franchise. The original 1997 film, directed by JP Dutta, featured Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, and Jackie Shroff, and went on to become a landmark war film.

Border 2 box office performance

The film has been performing strongly at the box office since its release. Border 2 opened to Rs 30 crore and saw steady growth through the weekend. Boosted by the Republic Day holiday, it collected Rs 59 crore on its first Monday. The film has now crossed Rs 200 crore domestically and over Rs 250 crore worldwide, cementing its blockbuster status.

For Diljit Dosanjh, the success is not just commercial. It is personal, a full-circle moment where childhood admiration meets hard-earned presence on the big screen.

Published At:
Tags

