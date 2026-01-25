Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol's Film Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore Mark Worldwide

Border 2 has performed better than Day 1.
It has collected over Rs 60 crore nett in India.
Worldwide, the war drama has crossed Rs 90 crore mark.
Border 2 box office collection: Border 2, the sequel to the 1997 blockbuster, hit cinemas on January 23, 2026. Headlined by Sunny Deol, the war drama stars Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty in key roles. The film opened to mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. It received praise for the emotional depth, patriotic undertones and performances.
Border 2 had a strong opening and surpassed the opening day collection of Dhurandhar, but failed to beat Gadar 2's collection. After a phenomenal start, Border 2 saw a growth on the second day of its release.
Border 2 box office collection Day 2
According to Sacnilk, the war drama collected Rs 35.5 crore on Day 2, and witnessed a growth of 18.33% from the Day 1 collection of Rs 30 crore. The total collection of Border 2 stands at Rs 65.5 crore nett (Rs 78.60 crore gross) in India.
It had an overall 41.58% occupancy on Saturday, with 15.51% occupancy rate during the morning shows, and increased to 39.97% during the afternoon and saw further rise of 49.13% in the evening. It recorded a maximum occupancy of 61.70% during the night shows.
Border 2 collected Rs 15 crore from the overseas market, taking the total worldwide collection to Rs 93.60 crore.
Border 2 has beaten Dhurandhar's Day 2 collection. Ranveer Singh-starrer opened at Rs 28 crore and earned Rs 32 crore on Day 2. Border 2 is expected to perform better in the extended holiday weekend, as on January 26, which is Republic Day, there will be more footfall.
Border 2 will easily cross the Rs 100 crore mark in India in its first week itself.
Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T-Series Films and JP Films.
Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana round out the cast.