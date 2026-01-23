Border 2 X Review: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan's Film Wins Big With Early Audience Reactions

Border 2 X Reviews Also Reflect Mixed Audience Reactions

While Border 2 X reviews have largely leaned positive, a section of viewers has expressed disappointment on social media. Some Border 2 Twitter reviews described the film as a “disaster”, pointing to issues with pacing, over-the-top treatment, and comparisons with the original. These Border 2 public reviews suggest the film may be dividing audiences, with expectations playing a key role in how it is being received.