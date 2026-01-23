Border 2 X Review: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan's Film Wins Big With Early Audience Reactions

Border 2 X reviews praise patriotism, emotion, and large-scale action.
Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan earn strong audience reactions.
Border 2 Twitter reviews point to solid pre-sales momentum.
Border 2 X reviews have begun pouring in as the Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan-starrer arrives in theatres, and early reactions suggest the war drama has connected strongly with audiences. From packed early shows to glowing Border 2 Twitter reviews, the film is being described as a powerful big-screen experience rooted in patriotism, emotion, and scale.
Border 2 public review: Performances take centre stage
Trade analysts and filmgoers alike have taken to X to share Border 2 first reviews, with many calling it an engaging follow-up to a cult classic. Viewers have praised the film for balancing large-scale war sequences with emotional depth, crediting director Anurag Singh for delivering a mass entertainer that stays respectful to the genre.
Much of the Border 2 audience reaction has focused on its performances. Sunny Deol’s commanding screen presence and dialogue delivery have been widely celebrated, with fans calling his role a reminder of why he remains unmatched in patriotic cinema. Varun Dhawan has emerged as a surprise highlight, earning praise for bringing intensity and vulnerability to his character.
Diljit Dosanjh’s lighter moments and strong screen energy have also found favour, while Ahan Shetty’s performance has been noted as confident and assured alongside a seasoned cast. Collectively, the ensemble has been credited with elevating the film’s emotional weight.
Border 2 X Reviews Also Reflect Mixed Audience Reactions
While Border 2 X reviews have largely leaned positive, a section of viewers has expressed disappointment on social media. Some Border 2 Twitter reviews described the film as a “disaster”, pointing to issues with pacing, over-the-top treatment, and comparisons with the original. These Border 2 public reviews suggest the film may be dividing audiences, with expectations playing a key role in how it is being received.
Border 2 box office buzz and early numbers
On the business front, Border 2 has shown strong momentum even before its full run. The film sold over four lakh tickets in pre-sales, collecting ₹12.5 crore ahead of release, with Delhi contributing a significant share. Trade observers believe the extended Republic Day weekend and lack of major competition will further boost collections, aided by nostalgia surrounding the original film.