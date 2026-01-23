Border 2 X Review: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan's Film Wins Big With Early Audience Reactions

Border 2 X reviews suggest the war drama has struck a chord with audiences, with strong praise for performances, dialogue, and patriotic emotion.

Aishani Biswas
Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sunny Deol from Border2
Border 2 X reviews Photo: IMDb
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Border 2 X reviews praise patriotism, emotion, and large-scale action.

  • Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan earn strong audience reactions.

  • Border 2 Twitter reviews point to solid pre-sales momentum.

Border 2 X reviews have begun pouring in as the Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan-starrer arrives in theatres, and early reactions suggest the war drama has connected strongly with audiences. From packed early shows to glowing Border 2 Twitter reviews, the film is being described as a powerful big-screen experience rooted in patriotism, emotion, and scale.

Border 2 public review: Performances take centre stage

Trade analysts and filmgoers alike have taken to X to share Border 2 first reviews, with many calling it an engaging follow-up to a cult classic. Viewers have praised the film for balancing large-scale war sequences with emotional depth, crediting director Anurag Singh for delivering a mass entertainer that stays respectful to the genre.

Much of the Border 2 audience reaction has focused on its performances. Sunny Deol’s commanding screen presence and dialogue delivery have been widely celebrated, with fans calling his role a reminder of why he remains unmatched in patriotic cinema. Varun Dhawan has emerged as a surprise highlight, earning praise for bringing intensity and vulnerability to his character.

Diljit Dosanjh’s lighter moments and strong screen energy have also found favour, while Ahan Shetty’s performance has been noted as confident and assured alongside a seasoned cast. Collectively, the ensemble has been credited with elevating the film’s emotional weight.

Tere Ishk Mein OTT release date out - X
Tere Ishk Mein OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Dhanush-Kriti Sanon Starrer Romantic Drama

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Related Content
Related Content

More such positive movie reviews below:

Border 2 reportedly banned in Gulf countries - IMDb
Sunny Deol’s Border 2 Faces Ban In Gulf Countries Over Content Concerns Ahead of Global Release - Report

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Border 2 X Reviews Also Reflect Mixed Audience Reactions

While Border 2 X reviews have largely leaned positive, a section of viewers has expressed disappointment on social media. Some Border 2 Twitter reviews described the film as a “disaster”, pointing to issues with pacing, over-the-top treatment, and comparisons with the original. These Border 2 public reviews suggest the film may be dividing audiences, with expectations playing a key role in how it is being received.

Border 2 box office buzz and early numbers

On the business front, Border 2 has shown strong momentum even before its full run. The film sold over four lakh tickets in pre-sales, collecting ₹12.5 crore ahead of release, with Delhi contributing a significant share. Trade observers believe the extended Republic Day weekend and lack of major competition will further boost collections, aided by nostalgia surrounding the original film.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE, Round 6 Day 2: Sarfaraz Smashes 5th, Sudip Scores Maiden Double Ton; MUM And BEN Score Big

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Issue Far From Resolved As Bangladesh Make Fresh Accusations; Scotland CEO Gives Major Update

  3. RCB Sale: Adar Poonawalla To Make 'Strong And Competitive' Bid For IPL Franchise

  4. T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Stand Firm On Not Travelling To India Amid ICC's Ouster Ultimatum

  5. Pakistan Cricketers Caught In Ponzi Trap: Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen To Face Huge Losses – Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Zverev Vs Norrie LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: German Takes On Last Standing Brit At John Cain Arena

  2. Australian Open 2026 LIVE Scores, Day 6: Medvedev Wins From Two Sets Down Against Marozsan; Paolini Crashes Out

  3. Gauff Vs Baptiste Highlights, Australian Open 2026: No. 3 Seed Fights Back A Set Down To Win On Margaret Court Arena

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Corentin Moutet 3rd Round, Australian Open 2026 Highlights: World No. 1 Secures Comfortable Victory

  5. Australian Open 2026: Inconsistent Aryna Sabalenka Advances To Fourth Round

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Live Score: Indian Star Faces Familiar Rival In Must-Win Clash

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  3. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  4. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  5. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

Trending Stories

National News

  1. EC Seeks Report from Bengal Chief Secretary On Illegal Additions To Voter Rolls

  2. He Has Been Arrested For Political Reasons: Gitanjali Angmo On Husband Sonam Wangchuk's Imprisonment

  3. Delhi NCR Rain Alert: IMD Predicts Light Rain January 23 Amid Winter Chill

  4. Delhi NCR Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Warning for Dense Fog

  5. BJP Defends Karnataka Governor Over Assembly Address, Claims Congress Misusing House

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  2. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  3. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  4. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  5. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Putin On Trump’s Greenland Bid: ‘None Of Our Business’

  2. Trump’s Board of Peace for Gaza Splits The World Wide Open

  3. Trump Signals Ukraine Settlement ‘Very Soon’ As Talks With Zelensky Begin

  4. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  5. Zelenskyy Flags European Inaction On Ukraine, Seeks More US Backing After Meeting Trump

Latest Stories

  1. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley

  2. Voices From Prison: My Story Is A Reminder Of The Steep Price Of Portraying Truth, Says Prabhat Singh

  3. Voices From Prison: The Person Who Enters Jail Never Comes Out, Says Bhangar Activist Shankar

  4. Voices From Prison: When Opinion Becomes A Threat, Says Journalist Kishorchandra Wangkhemcha

  5. Voices From Prison: The Hypocrisy Of Liberals And The 'Good Muslim Bad Muslim' Narrative

  6. Modi, Lula Stress Global South Ties In Phone Call

  7. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Anastasia Potapova Highlights, AO 2026: Belarusian Beats Austrian Opponent Via Tie-Break

  8. Exide Kolkata Literary Meet: Feminism, the Banu Mushtaq Way