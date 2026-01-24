Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Opens Strong

Border 2 box office collection day 1 stands at ₹30 crore.
Film beats Dhurandhar in opening day numbers.
Bookings and walk-ins fuel strong start.
Border 2 box office collection day 1 has put the film in a comfortable position at the domestic box office. Early estimates suggest the war drama earned around ₹30 crore net in India, marking a strong opening despite mixed critical response. The numbers place it ahead of Dhurandhar’s first-day figures, establishing Border 2 as one of the better openers of the year.
Border 2 box office collection day 1 performance
While the film does not match the record-breaking debut of Sunny Deol’s recent blockbuster outings, the opening indicates clear audience interest, especially across North India and major Hindi-speaking markets.
Advance bookings and walk-in boost
A major factor behind the Border 2 day 1 box office collection was its robust advance booking. The film reportedly clocked impressive pre-release sales, particularly for Hindi 2D shows, with premium formats adding incremental value. The momentum continued post-release, as evening and night shows recorded a noticeable rise in occupancy.
This pattern points to strong word-of-mouth driven walk-ins, helping the film convert early interest into actual footfalls.
Occupancy trends across regions
On its opening day, Border 2 maintained an overall occupancy of just over 30 percent, with night shows touching nearly 50 percent in several centres. The Delhi-NCR belt led the charts, followed by Mumbai and key Hindi-belt cities, underlining the film’s core audience appeal. Southern markets also contributed steadily, reinforcing its pan-India reach.
Cast, scale and box office outlook
Directed by Anurag Singh, the film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, with a narrative set against the backdrop of the 1971 India–Pakistan war. Given the opening, trade analysts expect the Sunny Deol Border movie box collection to benefit from the weekend surge, provided collections hold firm over the next two days.