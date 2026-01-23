Tere Ishk Mein OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Dhanush-Kriti Sanon Starrer Romantic Drama

Tere Ishk Mein OTT release date announced. The romantic drama hit the screens on November 28, 2025.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Tere Ishk Mein
Tere Ishk Mein OTT release date out Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Tere Ishk Mein has arrived on a major OTT platform.

  • The film hit the theatres on November 28 and received mixed reviews.

  • Directed by Aanand L Rai, the romantic drama starred Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

Tere Ishk Mein OTT release date update: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon-starrer Tere Ishk Mein has made its digital debut on a leading OTT platform. The romantic drama arrived on OTT after almost two months of its theatrical release. The Aanand L Rai-directed film opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. Those who missed the film in theatres can now watch it on OTT.

A still from ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ (2025) - YouTube
Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

When and where to watch Tere Ishk Mein on OTT

Tere Ishk Mein is available to stream on Netflix from today, January 23. Netflix announced the release date yesterday on social media alongside a poster. "Aa raha hai woh ishk jo dil jod bhi de, aur tod bhi de ❤️‍🔥Watch Tere Ishk Mein, out tomorrow on Netflix (sic)," read the caption in the post.

It is available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection

Tere Ishk Mein ended its theatrical run with reportedly Rs 116-119 net and over Rs 155 crore worldwide, which makes it a box office hit.

Related Content
Related Content

About Tere Ishk Mein

Set in Benaras, Tere Ishk Mein is an intense love story of Mukti (played by Sanon), and Shankar (played by Dhanush). The film marks Dhanush and Kriti's first collaboration.

The film is produced by T-Series and Colour Yellow and written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav.

OTT and theatrical releases in January 2026 - TMDB
OTT And Theatrical Releases In January 2026: Dhurandhar, Tere Ishk Mein, The Raja Saab, Jana Nayagan And More

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

An excerpt from Outlook India's review on Tere Ishk Mein reads: "The film’s pacing is a rollercoaster that mostly forgets to thrill. Glimpses of strong sequences soar briefly before nosediving spectacularly—planes in the trailers would be jealous. Its attempt to juggle patriotism, romantic redemption, a dash of violence-meets-peace, and the man-child’s metamorphosis collapses under its own ambition. Each storyline fizzles just when it promises impact, leaving the audience more eager for the credits than the plot, quietly wondering if the next twist might actually stick—or at least make sense."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE, Round 6 Day 2: Vidarbha, Bihar, Bengal, TN And Jharkhand Look To Dominate Proceedings

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Issue Far From Resolved As Bangladesh Make Fresh Accusations; Scotland CEO Gives Major Update

  3. RCB Sale: Adar Poonawalla To Make 'Strong And Competitive' Bid For IPL Franchise

  4. T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Stand Firm On Not Travelling To India Amid ICC's Ouster Ultimatum

  5. Pakistan Cricketers Caught In Ponzi Trap: Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen To Face Huge Losses – Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026 LIVE Scores, Day 6: Medvedev Wins From Two Sets Down Against Marozsan; Pegula In Action Later

  2. Coco Gauff Vs Hailey Baptiste LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: No. 3 Seed Loses First Set At Margaret Court Arena

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Corentin Moutet 3rd Round, Australian Open 2026 Highlights: World No. 1 Secures Comfortable Victory

  4. Australian Open 2026: Inconsistent Aryna Sabalenka Advances To Fourth Round

  5. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Anastasia Potapova Highlights, AO 2026: Belarusian Beats Austrian Opponent Via Tie-Break

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  2. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  3. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  4. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  5. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

Trending Stories

National News

  1. He Has Been Arrested For Political Reasons: Gitanjali Angmo On Husband Sonam Wangchuk's Imprisonment

  2. EC Seeks Report from Bengal Chief Secretary On Illegal Additions To Voter Rolls

  3. BJP Defends Karnataka Governor Over Assembly Address, Claims Congress Misusing House

  4. Delhi NCR Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Warning for Dense Fog

  5. Delhi NCR Rain Alert: IMD Predicts Light Rain January 23 Amid Winter Chill

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  2. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  3. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  4. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  5. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Putin On Trump’s Greenland Bid: ‘None Of Our Business’

  2. Trump Signals Ukraine Settlement ‘Very Soon’ As Talks With Zelensky Begin

  3. Trump’s Board of Peace for Gaza Splits The World Wide Open

  4. Zelenskyy Flags European Inaction On Ukraine, Seeks More US Backing After Meeting Trump

  5. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

Latest Stories

  1. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley

  2. Voices From Prison: My Story Is A Reminder Of The Steep Price Of Portraying Truth, Says Prabhat Singh

  3. Voices From Prison: The Person Who Enters Jail Never Comes Out, Says Bhangar Activist Shankar

  4. Voices From Prison: When Opinion Becomes A Threat, Says Journalist Kishorchandra Wangkhemcha

  5. Voices From Prison: The Hypocrisy Of Liberals And The 'Good Muslim Bad Muslim' Narrative

  6. Modi, Lula Stress Global South Ties In Phone Call

  7. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Anastasia Potapova Highlights, AO 2026: Belarusian Beats Austrian Opponent Via Tie-Break

  8. Exide Kolkata Literary Meet: Feminism, the Banu Mushtaq Way