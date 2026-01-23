Tere Ishk Mein OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Dhanush-Kriti Sanon Starrer Romantic Drama

An excerpt from Outlook India's review on Tere Ishk Mein reads: "The film’s pacing is a rollercoaster that mostly forgets to thrill. Glimpses of strong sequences soar briefly before nosediving spectacularly—planes in the trailers would be jealous. Its attempt to juggle patriotism, romantic redemption, a dash of violence-meets-peace, and the man-child’s metamorphosis collapses under its own ambition. Each storyline fizzles just when it promises impact, leaving the audience more eager for the credits than the plot, quietly wondering if the next twist might actually stick—or at least make sense."