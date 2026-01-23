Tere Ishk Mein OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Dhanush-Kriti Sanon Starrer Romantic Drama

Tere Ishk Mein has arrived on a major OTT platform.
The film hit the theatres on November 28 and received mixed reviews.
Directed by Aanand L Rai, the romantic drama starred Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.
Tere Ishk Mein OTT release date update: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon-starrer Tere Ishk Mein has made its digital debut on a leading OTT platform. The romantic drama arrived on OTT after almost two months of its theatrical release. The Aanand L Rai-directed film opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. Those who missed the film in theatres can now watch it on OTT.
When and where to watch Tere Ishk Mein on OTT
Tere Ishk Mein is available to stream on Netflix from today, January 23. Netflix announced the release date yesterday on social media alongside a poster. "Aa raha hai woh ishk jo dil jod bhi de, aur tod bhi de ❤️🔥Watch Tere Ishk Mein, out tomorrow on Netflix (sic)," read the caption in the post.
It is available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Tere Ishk Mein box office collection
Tere Ishk Mein ended its theatrical run with reportedly Rs 116-119 net and over Rs 155 crore worldwide, which makes it a box office hit.
About Tere Ishk Mein
Set in Benaras, Tere Ishk Mein is an intense love story of Mukti (played by Sanon), and Shankar (played by Dhanush). The film marks Dhanush and Kriti's first collaboration.
The film is produced by T-Series and Colour Yellow and written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav.
An excerpt from Outlook India's review on Tere Ishk Mein reads: "The film’s pacing is a rollercoaster that mostly forgets to thrill. Glimpses of strong sequences soar briefly before nosediving spectacularly—planes in the trailers would be jealous. Its attempt to juggle patriotism, romantic redemption, a dash of violence-meets-peace, and the man-child’s metamorphosis collapses under its own ambition. Each storyline fizzles just when it promises impact, leaving the audience more eager for the credits than the plot, quietly wondering if the next twist might actually stick—or at least make sense."