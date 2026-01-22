Sunny Deol’s Border 2 Faces Ban In Gulf Countries Over Content Concerns Ahead of Global Release - Report

Sunny Deol’s Border 2 reportedly banned across Gulf countries.
The ban is reportedly due to perceived anti-Pakistan content.
Gulf censorship continues to impact India–Pakistan war films.
Sunny Deol’s upcoming war drama Border 2 has reportedly been barred from theatrical release across multiple Gulf countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman. The development has reignited conversations around Bollywood’s recurring struggles with Gulf region film certification, particularly for titles centred on India–Pakistan conflicts.
Border 2 Gulf ban report sparks industry discussion
According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the decision stems from the film being perceived as carrying anti-Pakistan sentiment. Industry sources quoted by the portal noted that films flagged under this category often fail to secure clearance in the GCC belt, regardless of scale or star power.
Watch Border 2 trailer here
Why is Border 2 banned in Gulf countries?
A source told Bollywood Hungama that Border 2 faced the same hurdles as several earlier releases, including Dhurandhar, which was also denied a Gulf release. “By now, it’s a given that films perceived as anti-Pakistan don’t release in this region. The team did attempt clearance, but the outcome remains unlikely,” the source said.
Despite the setback, the makers are reportedly unfazed. The belief within the team is that strong audience reception elsewhere can offset the financial impact of missing the Gulf market, a pattern observed with earlier war-driven Bollywood releases.
About Border 2
Set against the backdrop of the 1971 India–Pakistan war, Border 2 brings together Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. The film expands its scope to include coordinated operations of the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy, a narrative choice that has once again placed Bollywood at the intersection of cinema and geopolitics.
Industry observers see the Gulf ban on Border 2 as part of a larger trend where historical war narratives continue to face regulatory resistance overseas, even as they draw strong domestic interest.
Border 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on January 23.