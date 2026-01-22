Mayasabha Trailer: Jaaved Jaaferi Enters Rahi Anil Barve’s Dark World Of Illusion

Mayasabha trailer offers a chilling first look into Rahi Anil Barve’s latest psychological thriller.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mayasabha Film Poster
Mayasabha trailer out Photo: Instagram
Summary
  • Mayasabha trailer unveils Rahi Anil Barve’s dark psychological world.

  • Jaaved Jaaferi leads a gripping missing gold mystery.

  • Tumbbad director’s new film explores greed, illusion, and power.

Mayasabha trailer released after a strong teaser response has intensified anticipation around Rahi Anil Barve’s new film. Titled Mayasabha – The Hall of Illusion, the project marks the Tumbbad director’s return to unsettling, idea-driven cinema. The trailer expands the film’s psychological scope, hinting at a narrative shaped by power, deception and moral decay.

Mayasabha trailer: A deeper descent into illusion

Atmospheric and restrained, the visuals suggest a world where reality bends under human desire. The trailer positions the film less as a conventional thriller and more as a slow-burning exploration of perception and control.

Stills from the the trailer - YouTube
Jaaved Jaaferi leads a missing gold mystery

At the centre of the Mayasabha trailer is Jaaved Jaaferi in one of his most complex roles to date. His character’s monologue about truth hiding in plain sight sets the film’s philosophical tone. The story revolves around a vanished stash of undocumented gold, allegedly hidden inside an abandoned theatre, a space that becomes both a literal and psychological maze.

As obsession grows, characters spiral into paranoia, greed and betrayal. Moments of dark humour, sudden violence and eerie silences punctuate the trailer, reinforcing Rahi Anil Barve’s signature approach to tension and unease.

Mayasabha cast and crew details

Alongside Jaaferi, the film features Mohammad Samad, Veena Jamkar and Deepak Damle in pivotal roles. Produced by Zirkon Films and presented by Pickle Entertainment, the project brings together a team known for backing unconventional cinema. The film continues Barve’s fascination with moral collapse, echoing themes that made Tumbbad a cult classic.

The makers have confirmed that Mayasabha – The Hall of Illusion is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 30, 2026.

Published At:
Tags

