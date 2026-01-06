Mayasabha: Rahi Anil Barve's Mythological Mystery Thriller Locks Release Date

Mayasabha is set for theatrical release this January.
Directed by Tumbbad filmmaker Rahi Anil Barve, the film stars Jaaved Jaaferi and Mohammad Samad.
It blends symbolism, suspense, and psychological depth, with a bold, rule-breaking narrative.
Mayasabha, the much-awaited mythological mystery thriller from Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve, is officially set to release in theatres across India in January. Produced by Zirkon Films, the Hindi psychological thriller promises a layered exploration of truth, power and perception, wrapped in a suspense-driven narrative.
Mayasabha theatrical release confirmed for January
Mayasabha will hit the screens on January 30, 2026. The film stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Mohammad Samad, Veena Jamkar and Deepak Damle, bringing together an ensemble cast that anchors the story’s emotional and philosophical weight. Positioned as both introspective and gripping, Mayasabha blurs the line between what characters uncover and what the audience slowly realises.
Strong festival run builds anticipation
Ahead of its theatrical debut, Mayasabha has gathered momentum on the festival circuit. The film will be specially screened at the Third Asian Film Festival, with a show scheduled on January 11, 2026, at 11:30 am.
It will also be screened under the Indian Cinema section at the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) 2026, organised by the Government of Maharashtra, on January 17, at 7:00 pm.
The film recently opened the Annabhau Sathe Film Festival in Pune, where it received an enthusiastic response, and remained in focus during the closing phase of Jagran Film Festival 2025 in Mumbai.
About Mayasabha
In Mayasabha, the audience and its four central characters begin the story together, entering a shared treasure hunt. As the narrative unfolds, the truths revealed to the audience begin to differ from those experienced by the characters. The film’s most daring choice arrives in its climax, where Barve deliberately breaks conventional mystery-thriller rules, opting for an unconventional resolution.
Produced by Girish Patel and Ankoor J Singh, with co-producers Shamrao Bhagwan Yadav, Chanda Yadav, Kewal Handa and Manish Handa, the film is presented and distributed by Pickle Entertainment.