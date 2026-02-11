Subedaar Teaser Out: Anil Kapoor Fights Against Crime And Corruption In The Gritty Drama

Anil Kapoor on Subedaar

Earlier, in a statement, Kapoor called Subedaar "special" and said it's "more than just an action film." He added, ''It's about resilience, honour, family and the relentless fight we face in life. I could not have asked a better director than Suresh to captain this film, and it is equally special to partner with Vikram and team as we bring this story to life.''