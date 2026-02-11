Subedaar Teaser Out: Anil Kapoor Fights Against Crime And Corruption In The Gritty Drama

Subedaar teaser was unveiled today, offering a glimpse of Kapoor's never-before-seen avatar.

  • Anil Kapoor leads emotionally charged action-drama Subedaar on Prime Video.

  • Subedaar teaser was unveiled today, offering a glimpse of Kapoor's never-before-seen avatar.

  • The gritty drama also stars Radhikka Madan, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Faisal Malik and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.

Prime Video today unveiled the Subedaar teaser. Set against the backdrop of India’s heartland, the gripping thriller is headlined by Anil Kapoor, with Radhikka Madan as his on-screen daughter. The emotionally charged action-drama is written by Suresh Triveni and Prajwal Chandrashekar, with Triveni as the director. Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Faisal Malik and Mona Singh round out the cast of this gritty drama.

Alongside the teaser, Subedaar release date was also announced. It will premiere on Prime Video on March 5, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Subedaar teaser out

Subedaar follows the journey of Subedaar Arjun Maurya (Kapoor), who faces the turbulence of civilian life while "navigating a strained relationship with his daughter and societal dysfunction." He is now fighting against crime and corruption and can go to any length to protect his home and family.

Anil Kapoor promises to deliver one of the most compelling performances of his career.

The streamer shared the teaser with a warning that read: "They f***d with the wrong man!". Anil's voiceover gives us a hint of the intensity of his character and commanding presence.

Anil Kapoor on Subedaar

Earlier, in a statement, Kapoor called Subedaar "special" and said it's "more than just an action film." He added, ''It's about resilience, honour, family and the relentless fight we face in life. I could not have asked a better director than Suresh to captain this film, and it is equally special to partner with Vikram and team as we bring this story to life.''

Subedaar is jointly produced under the banners of Opening Image Films Production and Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network. The shooting kicked off in October 2024 and was wrapped up two months later. Anil then started dubbing for the film.

Earlier, Triveni shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the dubbing studio featuring Kapoor and Shukla.

