Bandwaale: Zahan Kapoor Turns DJ Psycho in Prime Video Musical Series

Bandwaale Prime Video series drops its trailer, introducing Zahan Kapoor and Shalini Pandey in a coming-of-age musical drama set in Ratlam.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bandwaale
Bandwaale Trailer Release Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bandwaale Prime Video trailer introduces DJ Psycho.

  • Zahan Kapoor Bandwaale's role explores music and identity,

  • Bandwaale OTT release set for February.

The upcoming Bandwaale Prime Video series has unveiled its trailer, offering a glimpse into a small-town story powered by music, poetry and friendship. Created and written by Ankur Tewari and Swanand Kirkire, and directed by Akshat Verma and Tewari, the Bandwaale Hindi series places creativity at the heart of its narrative.

Bandwaale prime video: a story of art and identity

Set in Ratlam, Bandwaale web series follows Mariam, played by Shalini Pandey, a young poet who quietly shares her work online while grappling with questions of freedom and belonging. Her world expands when she teams up with Robo and DJ Psycho, portrayed by Zahan Kapoor. Together, they chase the possibility of a life shaped by art rather than limitation.

Music is not just background here. With original compositions by Yashraj Mukhate, marking his first long-form series as composer, and poetry by Kausar Munir, the show treats sound and verse as emotional anchors. The ensemble also includes Swanand Kirkire, Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupama Kumar and Sanjana Dipu in key roles.

Watch the trailer here:

Anil Kapoor in Subedaar - Amazon Prime Video
Anil Kapoor Unveils Explosive Poster Of Prime Video's Subedaar; Film To Reportedly Arrive In Early March

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Zahan Kapoor and Shalini Pandey on Bandwaale

Speaking about Bandwaale, Zahan Kapoor, the actor described DJ Psycho as a guarded yet deeply emotional character who expresses himself through beats rather than words. He hinted at a layered arc where past shadows resurface just as new connections begin to take root.

Related Content
Related Content

Shalini Pandey's character centres on Mariam’s quiet defiance. The actor shared that poetry becomes her character’s most honest refuge, allowing her to navigate the tension between personal truth and social expectation.

Kennedy Film Poster - IMDb
Kennedy Official Trailer Out: Rahul Bhat Leads Anurag Kashyap’s Noir Thriller

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Produced by OML Entertainment, the OTT musical series India entry will stream globally across more than 240 countries. For those tracking new OTT releases February 2026, Bandwaale premieres on Prime Video on February 13.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs Afghanistan Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Proteas Hang On To Clinch Double Super Over Against Afghans

  2. T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Hospitalised, Doubtful For Namibia Game - Report

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: Michael Bracewell Ruled Out Of Tournament With Calf Injury

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: Nepal Fan Cleans Up Wankhede Stadium Stands, Picks Up Garbage After Match Ends - Watch

  5. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Nepal, UAE Powering Growth Engine; Rajapaksa 'Clarifies' Amusing Bat Allegations

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Govt Mulls Policy To Regulate E-Rickshaws In Bid To Tackle Congestion

  2. Seeking Equity: Caste, Classrooms, and the Limits of Reform

  3. Reduced Duties On Apples From US, Other Countries, A Major Setback For Kashmiri Farmers

  4. West Bengal Final Electoral Roll Likely by End of February, Says CEO

  5. Bihar’s Ban On Obscene Bhojpuri Songs Returns — But Has Anything Changed?

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. A Trade Pact Days Before the Polls: Bangladesh Set To Usher In A New Political Chapter

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Australian Leaders Urge Calm After Violent Sydney Protests During Israeli President’s Visit

  4. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

Latest Stories

  1. Paresh Rawal Confirms Govinda's Exit From Bhagam Bhag 2; Calls Akshay Kumar-Manoj Bajpayee's Pairing 'Unique'

  2. Journalist Ravi Nair Convicted In Adani Enterprises Criminal Defamation Case

  3. Bomb Threats Hit 16 Private Schools In Mohali, All Evacuated And Searched

  4. Rajkumar Hirani Confirms Working On Scripts Of 3 Idiots Sequel And Munna Bhai 3

  5. Pakistan Vs Germany Highlights, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: GER Clinch Commanding 5–2 Win Over PAK In Hobart

  6. Bangladesh Elections: Where Are The Gen-Z Protesters Today?

  7. Super Bowl Performance: How Bad Bunny Had Trump Mad With Rage

  8. DDC Polls Unlikely In J&K Before End Of Term As Calls For Delimitation Grow Louder