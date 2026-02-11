Bandwaale: Zahan Kapoor Turns DJ Psycho in Prime Video Musical Series

Bandwaale Prime Video trailer introduces DJ Psycho.
Zahan Kapoor Bandwaale's role explores music and identity,
Bandwaale OTT release set for February.
The upcoming Bandwaale Prime Video series has unveiled its trailer, offering a glimpse into a small-town story powered by music, poetry and friendship. Created and written by Ankur Tewari and Swanand Kirkire, and directed by Akshat Verma and Tewari, the Bandwaale Hindi series places creativity at the heart of its narrative.
Bandwaale prime video: a story of art and identity
Set in Ratlam, Bandwaale web series follows Mariam, played by Shalini Pandey, a young poet who quietly shares her work online while grappling with questions of freedom and belonging. Her world expands when she teams up with Robo and DJ Psycho, portrayed by Zahan Kapoor. Together, they chase the possibility of a life shaped by art rather than limitation.
Music is not just background here. With original compositions by Yashraj Mukhate, marking his first long-form series as composer, and poetry by Kausar Munir, the show treats sound and verse as emotional anchors. The ensemble also includes Swanand Kirkire, Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupama Kumar and Sanjana Dipu in key roles.
Watch the trailer here:
Zahan Kapoor and Shalini Pandey on Bandwaale
Speaking about Bandwaale, Zahan Kapoor, the actor described DJ Psycho as a guarded yet deeply emotional character who expresses himself through beats rather than words. He hinted at a layered arc where past shadows resurface just as new connections begin to take root.
Shalini Pandey's character centres on Mariam’s quiet defiance. The actor shared that poetry becomes her character’s most honest refuge, allowing her to navigate the tension between personal truth and social expectation.
Produced by OML Entertainment, the OTT musical series India entry will stream globally across more than 240 countries. For those tracking new OTT releases February 2026, Bandwaale premieres on Prime Video on February 13.