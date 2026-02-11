Bandwaale: Zahan Kapoor Turns DJ Psycho in Prime Video Musical Series

Bandwaale prime video: a story of art and identity

Set in Ratlam, Bandwaale web series follows Mariam, played by Shalini Pandey, a young poet who quietly shares her work online while grappling with questions of freedom and belonging. Her world expands when she teams up with Robo and DJ Psycho, portrayed by Zahan Kapoor. Together, they chase the possibility of a life shaped by art rather than limitation.