Bigg Boss 17’s Anurag Dobhal Accuses Parents Of ‘Torture’ After Inter-Caste Marriage: 'This Is My Last Video'

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider, posted a nearly two-hour-long video, sharing his ordeal with family.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Anurag Dobhal parents controversy
Bigg Boss 17’s Anurag Dobhal accuses family of mental harassment and torture Photo: Instagram/Anurag Dobhal
Summary

Summary of this article

  • YouTuber and former Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal, aka UK07 Rider, shared a video on YouTube alleging mental harassment and torture by his parents.

  • He further alleged that his brother Kalam took everything from him, including his properties and dogs, by threatening to “expose” him on social media.

  • The creator posted a nearly two-hour-long video, sharing his ordeal with family.

YouTuber and former Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal, aka UK07 Rider, shared an emotional video on YouTube alleging mental harassment and torture by his parents and brother. He also claimed he attempted suicide.

Earlier, he shared a note on Instagram claiming that he had been tortured mentally and would expose them soon. On March 4, the creator, who looked distressed, posted a nearly two-hour-long video, calling it his last, where he shared his ordeal with family.

Anurag Dobhal accuses his parents of mental harassment

In the emotional video, Anurag was seen breaking down in tears and also revealed that he is quitting YouTube, calling it his "last vlog". He shared that over the last few months, his life changed drastically, and he never expected that life would knock him down like this, leaving him shattered.

The UK07 Rider, recalling the tough phases in his life, revealed his diagnosis with a brain tumour at 14. He also claimed he faced pressure from his family over his studies and took up tuitions to fulfil his dreams. The YouTuber also said he has always prioritised his parents’ needs.

On his wife Ritika, Anurag said that they dated for two years before getting married, but his family was not supportive.

Watch the full video here.

Anurag on suicide attempt

He also alleged that just six days before his wedding to Ritika, his parents refused to accept and attend. He was forced to apologise in front of all the relatives. Anurag even claimed that his mom and dad tortured him to the extent that they said they would neither stay happy nor let him because he did an inter-caste marriage. They didn't even allow him and his wife to enter the house. He also revealed attempting suicide and said that his wife had left his side.

In the video, he said he is currently having depression and doesn't know how to deal with the feeling. Dobhal also said that after the video, he might disappear and wants to sleep.

The former Bigg Boss contestant also revealed that he hasn't eaten anything for five days.

He further alleged that his brother, Atul Dobhal aka Kalam Ink, took everything from him, including his properties and dogs, by threatening to “expose” him on social media.

