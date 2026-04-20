Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Winner: Tanvi Kolte Lifts The Trophy, Raqesh Bapat Finishes As First Runner-Up

Who is Tanvi Kolte?

Born on February 7, 1998, Tanvi is from Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, and moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. After completing a B.Tech degree in Information Technology from Sinhgad Institute of Technology & Science in Pune, she started modelling before stepping into acting. She won the titles of Miss Ratnagiri 2018 and Miss Goa 2020.