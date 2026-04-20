Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Winner: Tanvi Kolte Lifts The Trophy, Raqesh Bapat Finishes As First Runner-Up

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Winner: Tanvi Kolte emerged as the winner, while Raqesh Bapat was announced as the first runner-up.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner
Tanvi Kolte wins Bigg Boss Marathi 6, Raqesh Bapat runner-up Photo: Instagram/Colors Marathi
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Tanvi Kolte emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6.

  • Raqesh Bapat was announced as the first runner-up.

  • Kolte also defeated Vishal Kotian, Anushri Mane, and Deepali Sayed in the grand finale.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Winner: The sixth season of Bigg Boss Marathi concluded on Sunday (April 19). Hosted by actor-filmmaker Riteish Deshmukh, Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 saw Tanvi Kolte as the winner and Raqesh Bapat as the first runner-up. Kolte, 28, also defeated Vishal Kotian, Anushri Mane, and Deepali Sayed in the grand finale.

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 winner is Tanvi Kolte

Tanvi's Bigg Boss journey was filled with resilience and determination, impressing the audience with her consistency and personality on the reality show.

Alongside the trophy, Kolte won a Rs 15 lakh cash prize. She was also awarded an electric scooter and a diamond jewellery voucher worth Rs 10 lakh.

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She returned home after her 100 days inside the house. Kolte received a warm welcome at her Mumbai residence. Vidhi Shah shared a video on her Instagram handle showing Tanvi with the trophy, and her family welcoming her by applying a tilak on her forehead.

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Abhishek Bachchan and Genelia Deshmukh, who will be seen in the Marathi film, Raja Shivaji, graced the show to promote their film, which stars Riteish in the titular character.

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 was aired on Colors Marathi and streamed simultaneously on JioHotstar.

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Who is Tanvi Kolte?

Born on February 7, 1998, Tanvi is from Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, and moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. After completing a B.Tech degree in Information Technology from Sinhgad Institute of Technology & Science in Pune, she started modelling before stepping into acting. She won the titles of Miss Ratnagiri 2018 and Miss Goa 2020.

She starred in the Marathi show Lakshmi Niwas and left the show to be part of Bigg Boss Marathi 6.

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