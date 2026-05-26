Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Welcome Twin Baby Boys: 'Life Already Feels More Beautiful'

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have embraced parenthood after 10 years of marriage.
They welcomed twin baby boys.
The couple announced the news with a joint statement on Instagram.
Television couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have become parents for the first time. They welcomed twin baby boys after ten years of marriage. Divyanka and Vivek shared the arrival of their twins on social media with a joint statement.
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya welcome twins
Taking to their Instagram handles, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya shared a post, announcing that "the boys" have arrived.
The post read, "We asked for happiness, God said, 'Take double.' Blessed with twin baby boys."
They captioned it, "The wait is finally over... 'The Boys' are here and life already feels more beautiful than we ever imagined. Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye! Need all your love and blessings as Div and I begin this incredible new chapter of parenthood (sic)."
Have a look at the post here.
Pregnancy announcement
Vivek and Divyanka announced their pregnancy on March 19, 2026, on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa. In a joint statement, they wrote, "Plot twist after 10 years. Some journeys are not about rushing... they're about becoming ready-together. And just when you think your story is complete... life adds the most beautiful chapter. Still soaking it in... still smiling for no reason... With our hearts full of gratitude - we are expecting (sic)."
Later, the actress shared pictures from her baby shower.
Divyanka wrote, "We thought we were just showing up, but to our amazement, we walked into a room full of love... celebrating the little world Vivek and I have been quietly creating. A surprise Godh Bharai... with friends who are actually family and moments we'll never forget! (sic)"
Divyanka and Vivek first met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Their friendship eventually turned into love, and both got married on July 8, 2016, in an intimate ceremony in Bhopal, with their families and close friends in attendance.