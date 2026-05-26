Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Welcome Twin Baby Boys: 'Life Already Feels More Beautiful'

Pregnancy announcement

Vivek and Divyanka announced their pregnancy on March 19, 2026, on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa. In a joint statement, they wrote, "Plot twist after 10 years. Some journeys are not about rushing... they're about becoming ready-together. And just when you think your story is complete... life adds the most beautiful chapter. Still soaking it in... still smiling for no reason... With our hearts full of gratitude - we are expecting (sic)."