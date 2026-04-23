Haryanvi Actor Divyanka Sirohi Passes At 30 In Ghaziabad

Divyanka Sirohi death: Initial reports claimed that her health suddenly deteriorated on Tuesday night, following which her family members rushed her to a nearby hospital

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Haryanvi actress Divyanka Sirohi
Haryanvi actress Divyanka Sirohi dies Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Divyanka Sirohi, a budding talent in the Haryanvi music industry, died at 30 on Tuesday night (April 21).

  • Her health suddenly deteriorated at her home in Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad.

  • She featured in over 50 Haryanvi music videos.

Haryanvi actor and social media personality Divyanka Sirohi passed away at her home in Ghaziabad. She was 30. Born in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, Divyanka was a popular face of the Haryanvi music industry and featured in over 50 music videos. She was in Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, at the time of her demise.

Divyanka Sirohi dies

Initial reports claimed that Divyanka's health suddenly deteriorated on Tuesday (April 21) night, following which her family members rushed her to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared her dead upon arrival.

Divyanka Sirohi’s brother, Himanshu, told Dainik Bhaskar that Divyanka suddenly felt unwell and injured her head and was bleeding while falling on the floor.

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BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

AICWA offer condolences to Divyanka Sirohi's family

On Wednesday, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) mourned Divyanka Sirohi's untimely death, expressing shock.

They also offered condolences to her family and loved ones.

“We are deeply saddened to share the untimely passing of actress and dancer Divyanka Sirohi at the young age of 30. Gone far too soon, her loss is not just personal to her loved ones, but a profound loss to the entire film fraternity,” read the post.

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Recognising her contribution in the Haryana film industry, the film body wrote, “Divyanka had made a significant mark in the Haryana film industry through her dedication, talent, and passion for her craft. Her sudden departure has left the industry in shock and disbelief.”

The ended the post, “When an artist leaves us, the pain is felt deeply by fellow artists—because only an artist truly understands the struggles, dreams, and emotions of another. In this difficult time, we extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones. May God give them strength to bear this immense loss, and may her soul rest in eternal peace. You will always be remembered. Alvida, Divyanka Sirohi.”

Divyanka'S last rites were performed by her brother at Moksh Sthal Hindon in Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, at 9:30 am.

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