Veteran Actor Ramakant Dayama Passes Away After Prolonged Illness

Veteran actor Ramakant Dayama, who appeared in several ads, films and television shows, passed away on Tuesday (May 26), leaving the entertainment industry in grief. His co-star and friend, Shubhangi Latkar, confirmed his death on social media. She hared an old video along with a long emotional note.
With profound sorrow, CINTAA mourns the passing of Shri Rammakant Daayama, a respected former EC Member. On behalf of the entire CINTAA family, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and admirers during this difficult time.