Veteran Actor Ramakant Dayama Passes Away After Prolonged Illness

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Published at:

Veteran actor Ramakant Dayama passed away earlier today after battling health issues for several months.

Ramakant Dayama death
Veteran actor Ramakant Dayama dies Photo: X

Veteran actor Ramakant Dayama, who appeared in several ads, films and television shows, passed away on Tuesday (May 26), leaving the entertainment industry in grief. His co-star and friend, Shubhangi Latkar, confirmed his death on social media. She hared an old video along with a long emotional note.

With profound sorrow, CINTAA mourns the passing of Shri Rammakant Daayama, a respected former EC  Member. On behalf of the entire CINTAA family, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and admirers during this difficult time.

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