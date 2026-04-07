Bhim Vakani Death: Gujarati Theatre Veteran And Disha Vakani’s Father Dies At 84

Bhim Vakani's death has left the Gujarati theatre community and television audiences mourning. The veteran actor and Disha Vakani's father passed away at 84.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Bhim Vakani
Bhim Vakani Death: Veteran Actor and Disha Vakani’s Father Dies Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Bhim Vakani's death at 84 follows paralysis and recent pneumonia complications.

  • Veteran actor appeared in Lagaan, Swades and Gujarati theatre productions.

  • Disha Vakani’s father also featured briefly in TMKOC alongside his children.

The news of Bhim Vakani's death has brought a quiet pause to both theatre circles and television audiences familiar with his work. The veteran Gujarati actor and playwright, also known as Disha Vakani’s father, passed away at the age of 84 after prolonged health issues. He had reportedly been dealing with paralysis for over a year and was recently diagnosed with pneumonia, which worsened his condition.

He had been hospitalised in the days leading up to his passing. According to close family members, he died in the morning hours on April 7, marking the end of a life deeply rooted in performance and storytelling.

Who was Bhim Vakani? Gujarati theatre legacy

Bhim Vakani was widely respected for his contributions to Gujarati theatre, where he built a reputation over decades. His work extended beyond the stage, as he also appeared in several Hindi films, often in supporting roles that left a lasting impression.

He is perhaps best remembered by a wider audience for his role as Qazi Sahib in Lagaan, the Oscar-nominated film produced by Aamir Khan. His appearances in Swades alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Lajja featuring Madhuri Dixit further showcased his versatility as an actor.

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His performances were often understated, yet carried a certain warmth that made them memorable despite limited screen time.

Bhim Vakani and his connection to TMKOC

Beyond films and theatre, Bhim Vakani shared a personal and professional connection with television through his children. His daughter, Disha Vakani, became a household name as Daya Ben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. His son, Mayur Vakani, is also known for his role in the same show.

In a special moment for fans, Bhim Vakani had appeared on the show himself, sharing screen space with his children. It was a brief but meaningful crossover that reflected his lifelong association with acting.

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His passing on April 7 at around 8:30 AM marks the loss of a seasoned performer whose influence quietly shaped both stage and screen.

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