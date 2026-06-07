‘INDIA Janbandhan’ United, 23 Parties Have Confirmed Participation: Congress

The Congress has declared that the INDIA Janbandhan alliance remains united, with 23 parties confirming their participation in the upcoming meeting.
Senior Congress leaders said the overwhelming response from alliance partners reflects the bloc’s resolve to stay together against the BJP-led NDA.
The meeting is expected to focus on national issues, coordination strategy, and future political action.
The Congress on Thursday asserted that the INDIA Janbandhan alliance is firmly united, with 23 parties confirming their participation in the upcoming alliance meeting.
Congress leaders described the development as a strong show of unity within the opposition bloc. They said the positive response from partners underlines the alliance’s commitment to fight collectively on key national issues.
“INDIA Janbandhan is united. Twenty-three parties have already confirmed their participation,” a senior Congress spokesperson said.
The meeting is likely to discuss important subjects such as economic distress, unemployment, farmers’ issues, and a coordinated strategy against the central government. It will also aim to strengthen coordination between the parties at both national and state levels.
The announcement comes amid efforts by the opposition to consolidate its ranks and counter the ruling BJP. Congress leaders dismissed any speculation of cracks within the alliance, saying that while there may be differences on local issues, the INDIA bloc remains strong on broader national concerns.
More parties are expected to join the meeting, further expanding the footprint of the opposition alliance. The development is being seen as a significant step in rebuilding momentum for the INDIA bloc ahead of future electoral battles.