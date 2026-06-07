Kalki 2898 AD Sequel Update: Nag Ashwin Confirms Shoot Resumption Next Month

Kalki 2898 AD sequel shooting is expected to resume next month.
Prabhas and Kamal Haasan return for larger action-driven storyline.
Team targets April 2027 shoot completion before extensive post-production.
Kalki 2898 AD sequel has taken a major step forward, with director Nag Ashwin confirming that preparations are underway to resume filming. After months of anticipation following the success of the first instalment, fans can finally look forward to fresh developments in one of Indian cinema's most ambitious science-fiction franchises.
The filmmaker recently revealed that the team is gearing up for the next phase of production and plans to move ahead at a much faster pace. The update has generated excitement among audiences eager to see the continuation of the story led by Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan.
Nag Ashwin Confirms Kalki 2 Shooting Plans
Speaking about the project, it was stated by Nag Ashwin that work on the sequel had already begun and preparations were being made to restart filming from next month.
The production team is reportedly aiming to complete a substantial portion of principal photography by April 2027. This timeline will allow the makers enough time to focus on extensive visual effects work, action choreography and post-production, all of which played a crucial role in shaping the first film.
What Can Fans Expect From Kalki 2898 AD Sequel?
The sequel is expected to pick up directly from the dramatic events of the first chapter. The conflict involving Supreme Yaskin, portrayed by Kamal Haasan, is likely to become the central focus as the resistance movement grows stronger.
Prabhas is also expected to headline several large-scale action sequences that are reportedly being designed on a much grander scale than before. The makers are believed to be expanding the universe with new characters and storylines that further deepen the mythology established in the original film.
While Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan are set to return, Deepika Padukone will not be part of the sequel. Reports have linked Sai Pallavi to the project, though no official announcement has been made regarding her casting. The film is currently targeting a theatrical release in December 2027 following an extended post-production schedule.