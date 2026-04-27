Madgaon Express Sequel Confirmed As Kunal Kemmu Begins Script Work

Summary of this article
Madgaon Express sequel confirmed with Kunal Kemmu currently working on script.
Original film earned ₹57.34 crore worldwide with over ₹35 crore domestic.
Divyenndu to appear in Mirzapur film releasing September 2026.
The Madgaon Express sequel is officially in development, with actor Divyenndu confirming that work on the follow-up has already begun. The announcement comes after the 2024 film quietly built a loyal audience, turning its offbeat humour and chaotic storytelling into a talking point among viewers. While details remain under wraps, the confirmation itself has been enough to spark renewed interest in the franchise.
Madgaon Express Sequel Script Update by Kunal Kemmu
During a recent interaction, it was shared by Divyenndu that the sequel is very much happening, with Kunal Kemmu currently working on the script. Excitement around the project was also expressed, indicating that the core team is keen to take the story forward.
The actor also reflected on the response to the first film, noting that a strong connection had been built with audiences over time. It was suggested that the film has developed a growing fan base, even if it is still early to define it as a full-fledged cult favourite.
Why Madgaon Express Built a strong fan following
Backed by Excel Entertainment, the original film stood out for its unpredictable narrative and character-driven humour. Starring Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary alongside Divyenndu, the story followed three childhood friends whose Goa trip spirals into a series of bizarre and dangerous situations.
The film performed steadily at the box office, earning around ₹57.34 crore worldwide, with over ₹35 crore coming from domestic collections. Its success relied less on scale and more on word-of-mouth, which continues to drive interest in the sequel.
While the plot for the next instalment remains undisclosed, expectations are naturally higher this time. On the work front, Divyenndu is set to appear in Mirzapur: The Movie, scheduled for release on September 6, 2026, and the series Glory, which premieres on May 1, 2026.