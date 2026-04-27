Golmaal 5 Ooty Schedule Update: Ajay Devgn Shares Nostalgic Glimpse

The Golmaal 5 Ooty schedule update has fans excited after Ajay Devgn shared a behind-the-scenes video featuring the original gang.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
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Golmaal 5
Golmaal 5 Ooty Schedule Update by Ajay Devgn Photo: IMDb
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Golmaal 5 Ooty schedule has given fans their first lively glimpse into the next chapter of one of Hindi cinema’s most recognisable comedy franchises. Ajay Devgn recently shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets, instantly bringing back the familiar energy that has defined the series for years. The update has sparked a wave of nostalgia, especially for those who have followed the franchise since its early days.

Golmaal 5 Ooty schedule brings back the OG gang

The video, set to the classic Golmaal theme, features the core cast in a candid, relaxed moment during the shoot. Familiar faces like Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu can be seen, reinforcing that the film is staying rooted in its original dynamic.

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In the caption accompanying the post, it was suggested that the scale of the film would be larger this time, with even bigger entertainment promised. One standout moment in the clip is the return of the franchise’s iconic bike, a detail that long-time fans immediately picked up on.

Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 5 expands the franchise

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film had already been officially announced earlier this year, confirming that production was underway. Alongside the returning cast, the project has also generated buzz for bringing back Sharman Joshi, who was part of the first film, as well as introducing Akshay Kumar in a surprising new look.

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Since its debut in 2006 with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, the franchise has grown into a consistent box office performer, known for its slapstick humour and ensemble-driven storytelling. Over nearly two decades, it has maintained a loyal audience.

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While the plot of the fifth instalment remains under wraps, the ongoing shoot in Ooty signals that production is moving steadily, with more updates expected soon.

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