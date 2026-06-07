Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Day 2: Varun Dhawan Film Earns Over Rs 20 Crore Worldwide Despite Drop

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 2 saw Varun Dhawan's comedy drama record a dip in earnings, but the film still managed to outperform Shahid Kapoor's O'Romeo.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Day 2 Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Varun Dhawan's comedy drama earned Rs 23.20 crore worldwide.

  • Night shows recorded a strong 31.15 per cent occupancy rate.

  • Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai outperformed O'Romeo on day two.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 2 has delivered a mixed yet encouraging result for Varun Dhawan's latest release. While the romantic comedy witnessed a decline from its opening day numbers, it continued to attract audiences across major centres and comfortably outperformed Shahid Kapoor's O'Romeo during the weekend box office battle.

Directed by David Dhawan, the film opened amid considerable buzz and has managed to sustain audience interest despite receiving mixed reviews. Its second-day performance suggests that family audiences and evening moviegoers are helping the film maintain momentum.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Occupancy Improves Through The Day

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 21.38 per cent on Saturday. Morning shows started slowly at 8.62 per cent, but attendance improved steadily as the day progressed. Afternoon occupancy reached 22.38 per cent, while evening shows climbed to 23.38 per cent.

The strongest response came during the night shows, which registered an impressive 31.15 per cent occupancy. This late surge helped the film collect Rs 7.25 crore on its second day, taking its domestic net total to Rs 15.60 crore.

Still - Tips Films
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan-Starrer Earns Over Rs 7 Crore

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Related Content
Still - Tips Films
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai receives mixed reactions from netizens - X
Abhijeet Bhattacharya On Varun Dhawan, Chunnari Remake Row - X
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Trailer - Instagram

Varun Dhawan Beats Shahid Kapoor In Weekend Box Office Clash

One of the key talking points from Saturday was the comparison with Shahid Kapoor's O'Romeo. While O'Romeo reportedly collected Rs 6.10 crore on its second day following weak word-of-mouth, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai maintained a better hold and stayed ahead by more than Rs 1 crore.

The film also performed reasonably well overseas, earning Rs 3 crore internationally on day two. As a result, its total overseas gross now stands at Rs 5.50 crore, while the worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 23.20 crore.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai receives mixed reactions from netizens - X
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai X Review: Netizens Call Varun Dhawan's Film A 'Perfect Family Entertainer' Despite Flaws

By Garima Das

The comedy drama follows Jass, played by Varun Dhawan, whose life spirals into chaos after finding himself caught between two relationships. Also starring Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, the film arrived in cinemas this weekend and will now look to capitalise on Sunday footfalls to strengthen its first-weekend total.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories