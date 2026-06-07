Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Day 2: Varun Dhawan Film Earns Over Rs 20 Crore Worldwide Despite Drop

Varun Dhawan's comedy drama earned Rs 23.20 crore worldwide.
Night shows recorded a strong 31.15 per cent occupancy rate.
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai outperformed O'Romeo on day two.
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 2 has delivered a mixed yet encouraging result for Varun Dhawan's latest release. While the romantic comedy witnessed a decline from its opening day numbers, it continued to attract audiences across major centres and comfortably outperformed Shahid Kapoor's O'Romeo during the weekend box office battle.
Directed by David Dhawan, the film opened amid considerable buzz and has managed to sustain audience interest despite receiving mixed reviews. Its second-day performance suggests that family audiences and evening moviegoers are helping the film maintain momentum.
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Occupancy Improves Through The Day
The film recorded an overall occupancy of 21.38 per cent on Saturday. Morning shows started slowly at 8.62 per cent, but attendance improved steadily as the day progressed. Afternoon occupancy reached 22.38 per cent, while evening shows climbed to 23.38 per cent.
The strongest response came during the night shows, which registered an impressive 31.15 per cent occupancy. This late surge helped the film collect Rs 7.25 crore on its second day, taking its domestic net total to Rs 15.60 crore.
Varun Dhawan Beats Shahid Kapoor In Weekend Box Office Clash
One of the key talking points from Saturday was the comparison with Shahid Kapoor's O'Romeo. While O'Romeo reportedly collected Rs 6.10 crore on its second day following weak word-of-mouth, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai maintained a better hold and stayed ahead by more than Rs 1 crore.
The film also performed reasonably well overseas, earning Rs 3 crore internationally on day two. As a result, its total overseas gross now stands at Rs 5.50 crore, while the worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 23.20 crore.
The comedy drama follows Jass, played by Varun Dhawan, whose life spirals into chaos after finding himself caught between two relationships. Also starring Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, the film arrived in cinemas this weekend and will now look to capitalise on Sunday footfalls to strengthen its first-weekend total.