Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan-Starrer Earns Over Rs 7 Crore

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai earned over Rs 7 crore on Day 1.
Worldwide, it has crossed the Rs 10 crore mark.
The rom-com stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection: Varun Dhawan-starrer rom-com hit the screens on June 4, and opened to mixed reviews. Also starring Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde as the female leads, the film brings back veteran director David Dhawan, who dons the director's hat. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is said to be David's last film.
The movie had a decent start at the box office and is expected to grow over the weekend as it has received mostly positive reviews.
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection Day 1
According to Sacnilk, on Day 1, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai earned a net of Rs 7.50 crore (Rs 9 crore gross) across 9,081 shows at 17% occupancy.
Overseas, the film has collected Rs 2 crore, taking its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 11 crore.
Varun's film recorded an overall occupancy at 20.15%. Night shows recorded the highest occupancy at 30.46%. Evening and afternoon shows has 21.92% and 19.23% occupancy. Morning shows witnessed the lowest footfall at only 9%.
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai story
The story follows Jas (Varun Dhawan), who is headed for a divorce with his wife of six years, Baani (Mrunal Thakur). The reason behind their separation is that he wants a baby and she doesn't, as she wants to focus on her career. The court allows the couple six months to decide, but they eventually give up on their relationship and move on.
Jas shifts to the UK and falls for Preet (Pooja Hegde), who becomes pregnant. The twist comes when Baani returns to share the good news with Jas that she is also expecting a baby, leaving Jas between a rock and a hard place.
An excerpt from Outlook India review of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai reads: "David Dhawan is determined to dole his tone-deaf humour in spades. What might have been bearable in the ‘90s sticks out as a sore thumb in endless iterations of stupidity now. He desperately wants to position his lead as a righteous, innocent guy who only gets sucked into troublesome situations."