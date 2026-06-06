Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan-Starrer Earns Over Rs 7 Crore

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai story

The story follows Jas (Varun Dhawan), who is headed for a divorce with his wife of six years, Baani (Mrunal Thakur). The reason behind their separation is that he wants a baby and she doesn't, as she wants to focus on her career. The court allows the couple six months to decide, but they eventually give up on their relationship and move on.