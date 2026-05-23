Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Trailer: Varun Dhawan Comedy Brings Back Garam Masala Chaos

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer centres on secret romance and comic misunderstandings.
Varun Dhawan comedy draws strong Garam Masala comparisons through chaotic relationship humour.
David Dhawan film releases June 5 with a star-studded ensemble supporting cast.
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer has finally dropped, and it arrives with exactly the kind of loud, fast-moving comedy audiences associate with director David Dhawan. Starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, the film leans heavily into romantic confusion, hidden relationships and comic chaos, while reviving the flavour of classic Bollywood entertainers.
The trailer opens inside a courtroom, where Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur’s characters are in the middle of divorce proceedings. When asked about the reason behind the separation, Varun’s character paints himself as an ideal husband, only for the real tension to surface around his desire to become a father.
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer sets up comic confusion
The story quickly escalates when Varun’s character meets Pooja Hegde’s character at a club and becomes instantly drawn to her. The trailer’s central twist unfolds when both women are revealed to be pregnant, leaving him trapped between two relationships and a rapidly collapsing web of lies.
The three-minute-and-fifteen-second promo builds its humour around panic, cover-ups and narrowly avoided confrontations as Varun struggles to keep both worlds apart.
Varun Dhawan comedy sparks Garam Masala comparisons
Many scenes in the trailer carry strong echoes of the 2005 comedy Garam Masala. One moment, where Varun hides Mrunal’s handbag from Pooja inside the same apartment, particularly recalls the frantic energy of mistaken-identity comedies from that era.
The trailer also taps into nostalgia through the use of Chunari Chunari and the title track itself. The film borrows its name from the hit song Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai from Biwi No.1, adding another layer of 1990s musical recall.
Alongside the lead trio, the film features Maniesh Paul, Chunky Pandey, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi and Mouni Roy in supporting roles. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai releases in theatres on June 5.