Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Is An Original Film, Makers Clarify Amid Biwi No. 1 Remake Rumours

The makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai have clarified that Varun Dhawan's upcoming film is a remake of the 1999 hit Biwi No. 1.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is an original film, makers clarify Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai have responded to the ‘original story’ claims, stating the film “bears no resemblance to any other movie.”

  • Reports stated that Varun Dhawan's film is a remake of Biwi No. 1.

  • Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will hit the screens on June 5, 2026.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan, has recently been embroiled in controversies — one on the remix of the iconic song Chunnari Chunnari from the 1999 hit film Biwi No. 1 and another over the claims that the Varun Dhawan-starrer is not an original but a remake of Biwi No. 1. On Saturday, the makers issued a statement, addressing the speculations around the upcoming film.

Is Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai a remake? Makers clarify

On Saturday, Tips Industries released an official statement debunking the claims that the film is a remake, stating that Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai “bears no resemblance to any other movie.”

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In a “Public Notice” issued by Tips on social media, it stated, “It has come to our attention that there are discussions in the trade and amongst the public regarding our film, ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ (‘Film’).”

“Tips, Ramesh Taurani Ji, David Dhawan Ji, along with the cast and crew, would like to clarify that the Film is an original story and screenplay and bears no resemblance to any other film,” it stated further.

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The makers also added, “We have poured our hearts into making this Film and sincerely look forward to welcoming audiences to cinemas on 5th June for a fun-filled family experience. See you at the movies.”

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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai also stars Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur, Jimmy Shergill, Maniesh Paul, Rakesh Bedi, Mouni Roy, Rajesh Kumar and Chunky Pandey in significant roles.

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