Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Is An Original Film, Makers Clarify Amid Biwi No. 1 Remake Rumours

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan, has recently been embroiled in controversies — one on the remix of the iconic song Chunnari Chunnari from the 1999 hit film Biwi No. 1 and another over the claims that the Varun Dhawan-starrer is not an original but a remake of Biwi No. 1. On Saturday, the makers issued a statement, addressing the speculations around the upcoming film.