Steven Spielberg Lauds Obsession, Backrooms Box Office Success: 'I’m So Happy For Them, It’s So Fantastic'

Obsession and Backroom have earned praise from Steven Spielberg for their box office success.
He hasn't yet watched Backrooms and will watch it soon. The director has seen Obsession, and he loved the horror film.
Both films are having a golden run at the box office worldwide.
Obsession and Backrooms are box office juggernauts, breaking records at the box office. An A24 production, Backrooms is based on the YouTube viral series of found-footage videos from Kane Parsons. The film marks Parsons' directorial debut, which has reportedly earned $140 million and is not slowing down anytime soon.
Obsession is helmed by another YouTuber, Curry Barker, and has now crossed the $166 million mark at the global box office. It is also performing well at the Indian box office.
On Wednesday, A24 announced that Backrooms had officially become its highest-grossing film of all time in North America in just five days. Obsession, the supernatural psychological horror film, is in second place.
Both films have received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Now, legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg has also praised the films and hailed their golden run at the box office.
Steven Spielberg praises Obsession and Backrooms box office success
Spielberg, 79, was at a recent screening of his upcoming movie Disclosure Day, which is set to hit the screens on June 12 in theatres. The Oscar winner is amazed to see Obsession and Backrooms running successfully at the box office even after they were made out of “very little money.”
As per a report in Deadline, the director, in a red carpet interview, said, “I’m so happy for them. I think it’s so fantastic.”
“I think it’s great that they had basically very little money, especially Obsession had under $1 million, and the other film had maybe 10 or nine, and they’re doing so well, and I just applaud them. I haven’t seen Backrooms; I am going to see it when all this is over. But I have seen Obsession, and I loved it.”
Obsession features Michael Johnston, Inde Navarrette and Cooper Tomlinson, among others. Backrooms, the sci-fi horror film, stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve and more.