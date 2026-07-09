Emmy Awards 2026 Nominations: The Pitt And Hacks Lead | Here's The Full List

O Outlook Entertainment Desk Curated by: Garima Das 9 July 2026 9:57 am Published at: 9 July 2026 9:48 am Updated on:

The Emmy Awards nominations for the 2026 season were announced on Wednesday (July 8), with The Pitt leading the race with 25 nominations, followed by Hacks with 24 and Apple TV’s Widow’s Bay in the third position with 19 noms, followed by Pluribus with 18 and Netflix’s Beef with 16.

O Outlook Entertainment Desk Curated by: Garima Das 9 July 2026 9:57 am Published at: 9 July 2026 9:48 am Updated on:

Emmy 2026 nominations full list Photo: X