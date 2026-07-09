Emmy Awards 2026 Nominations: The Pitt And Hacks Lead | Here's The Full List

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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The Emmy Awards nominations for the 2026 season were announced on Wednesday (July 8), with The Pitt leading the race with 25 nominations, followed by Hacks with 24 and Apple TV’s Widow’s Bay in the third position with 19 noms, followed by Pluribus with 18 and Netflix’s Beef with 16.

Emmy 2026 nominations
Emmy 2026 nominations full list Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • New shows Pluribus and Widow’s Bay received nominations for the 78th Emmys.

  • The Pitt and Hacks lead with 25 and 24 noms, respectively.

  • Winners of the 2026 Emmy Awards will be announced on September 14.

Emmy nominations 2026: The Television Academy announced the nominations for its 78th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Wednesday (July 8), with The Pitt leading the race with 25 nominations, followed by Hacks with 24. Apple TV’s Widow’s Bay is in the third position with 19 noms, followed by Pluribus with 18 and Netflix’s Beef with 16.

Platform wise, HBO Max led with 122, followed by Netflix with 111 and Apple TV with 87.

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Here's The Emmy Awards 2026 Full Nominees List

Best drama series

The Diplomat
The Gilded Age
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Paradise
The Pitt
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Your Friends & Neighbors

Best comedy series

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
Widow’s Bay

Best limited or anthology series

All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Beef
DTF St Louis
Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette

Lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K Brown – Paradise
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo – Task
Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat
Noah Wyle – The Pitt

Lead actress in a drama series

Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age
Chase Infiniti – The Testaments
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus
Zendaya – Euphoria

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Lead actor in a comedy series

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Wonder Man
Steve Carell – Rooster
Matthew Rhys – Widow’s Bay
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Lead actress in a comedy series

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Elle Fanning – Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Lisa Kudrow – The Comeback
Jean Smart – Hacks

Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Riz Ahmed – Bait
Jason Bateman – Black Rabbit
Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Oscar Isaac – Beef
Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me

Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Claire Danes – The Beast in Me
Sally Field – Remarkably Bright Creatures
Carey Mulligan – Beef
Sarah Pidgeon – Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette
Sarah Snook – All Her Fault

Supporting actor in a drama series

Patrick Ball – The Pitt
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Shawn Hatosy – The Pitt
Gerran Howell – The Pitt
Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
Tom Pelphrey – Task
Carlos-Manuel Vesga – Pluribus

Supporting actress in a drama series

Taylor Dearden – The Pitt
Fiona Dourif – The Pitt
Allison Janney – The Diplomat
Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt
Sepideh Moafi – The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson – Paradise
Karolina Wydra – Pluribus

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons
Paul W Downs – Hacks
Harrison Ford – Shrinking
Nick Offerman – Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Stephen Root – Widow’s Bay
Michael Urie – Shrinking
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Dale Dickey – Widow’s Bay
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Kate O’Flynn – Widow’s Bay
Michelle Pfeiffer – Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Megan Stalter – Hacks
Jessica Williams – Shrinking

Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Jason Bateman – DTF St Louis
Richard Gadd – Half Man
David Harbour – DTF St Louis
Richard Jenkins – DTF St Louis
Charles Melton – Beef
Nick Offerman – Death by Lightning

Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Linda Cardellini – DTF St Louis
Dakota Fanning – All Her Fault
Laurie Metcalf – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Joy Sunday – DTF St Louis
Youn Yuh-jung – Beef
Constance Zimmer – Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette

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Television movie

Heads of State
Miss You, Love You
People We Meet on Vacation
Remarkably Bright Creatures
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War

Variety special (live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
83rd Annual Golden Globes
68th Annual Grammy awards
The Oscars
78th Annual Tony awards

Variety special (pre-recorded)

Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable…
The Muppet Show
Nikki Glaser: Good Girl
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show
Wicked: One Wonderful Night

Directing for a drama series

The Gilded Age
Paradise
The Pitt
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Task

Directing for a comedy series

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
The Chair Company
Hacks
The Ms Pat Show
Widow’s Bay

Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Beef (season 2, episode 4)
Beef (season 2, episode 8)
Black Rabbit
DTF St Louis

Writing for a drama series

The Diplomat
The Pitt
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Task

Writing for a comedy series

Abbott Elementary
The Chair Company
The Comeback
Hacks
Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat
Widow’s Bay

Writing for a limited or anthology series or movie

All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Beef
Death by Lightning
DTF St Louis

Writing for a variety series

Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Reality competition series

Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors

Variety series

The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night With Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live

Where to watch Emmy Awards 2026

Winners of the 2026 Emmy Awards will be announced on September 14. The ceremony will be held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, with Mariska Hargitay serving as the host.

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