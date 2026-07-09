Emmy Awards 2026 Nominations: The Pitt And Hacks Lead | Here's The Full List

New shows Pluribus and Widow’s Bay received nominations for the 78th Emmys.
The Pitt and Hacks lead with 25 and 24 noms, respectively.
Winners of the 2026 Emmy Awards will be announced on September 14.
Emmy nominations 2026: The Television Academy announced the nominations for its 78th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Wednesday (July 8), with The Pitt leading the race with 25 nominations, followed by Hacks with 24. Apple TV’s Widow’s Bay is in the third position with 19 noms, followed by Pluribus with 18 and Netflix’s Beef with 16.
Here's The Emmy Awards 2026 Full Nominees List
Best drama series
The Diplomat
The Gilded Age
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Paradise
The Pitt
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Your Friends & Neighbors
Best comedy series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
Widow’s Bay
Best limited or anthology series
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Beef
DTF St Louis
Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette
Lead actor in a drama series
Sterling K Brown – Paradise
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo – Task
Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat
Noah Wyle – The Pitt
Lead actress in a drama series
Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age
Chase Infiniti – The Testaments
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus
Zendaya – Euphoria
Lead actor in a comedy series
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Wonder Man
Steve Carell – Rooster
Matthew Rhys – Widow’s Bay
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Lead actress in a comedy series
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Elle Fanning – Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Lisa Kudrow – The Comeback
Jean Smart – Hacks
Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Riz Ahmed – Bait
Jason Bateman – Black Rabbit
Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Oscar Isaac – Beef
Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me
Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Claire Danes – The Beast in Me
Sally Field – Remarkably Bright Creatures
Carey Mulligan – Beef
Sarah Pidgeon – Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette
Sarah Snook – All Her Fault
Supporting actor in a drama series
Patrick Ball – The Pitt
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Shawn Hatosy – The Pitt
Gerran Howell – The Pitt
Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
Tom Pelphrey – Task
Carlos-Manuel Vesga – Pluribus
Supporting actress in a drama series
Taylor Dearden – The Pitt
Fiona Dourif – The Pitt
Allison Janney – The Diplomat
Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt
Sepideh Moafi – The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson – Paradise
Karolina Wydra – Pluribus
Supporting actor in a comedy series
Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons
Paul W Downs – Hacks
Harrison Ford – Shrinking
Nick Offerman – Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Stephen Root – Widow’s Bay
Michael Urie – Shrinking
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Supporting actress in a comedy series
Dale Dickey – Widow’s Bay
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Kate O’Flynn – Widow’s Bay
Michelle Pfeiffer – Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Megan Stalter – Hacks
Jessica Williams – Shrinking
Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Jason Bateman – DTF St Louis
Richard Gadd – Half Man
David Harbour – DTF St Louis
Richard Jenkins – DTF St Louis
Charles Melton – Beef
Nick Offerman – Death by Lightning
Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Linda Cardellini – DTF St Louis
Dakota Fanning – All Her Fault
Laurie Metcalf – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Joy Sunday – DTF St Louis
Youn Yuh-jung – Beef
Constance Zimmer – Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette
Television movie
Heads of State
Miss You, Love You
People We Meet on Vacation
Remarkably Bright Creatures
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War
Variety special (live)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
83rd Annual Golden Globes
68th Annual Grammy awards
The Oscars
78th Annual Tony awards
Variety special (pre-recorded)
Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable…
The Muppet Show
Nikki Glaser: Good Girl
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show
Wicked: One Wonderful Night
Directing for a drama series
The Gilded Age
Paradise
The Pitt
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Task
Directing for a comedy series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
The Chair Company
Hacks
The Ms Pat Show
Widow’s Bay
Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie
Beef (season 2, episode 4)
Beef (season 2, episode 8)
Black Rabbit
DTF St Louis
Writing for a drama series
The Diplomat
The Pitt
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Task
Writing for a comedy series
Abbott Elementary
The Chair Company
The Comeback
Hacks
Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat
Widow’s Bay
Writing for a limited or anthology series or movie
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Beef
Death by Lightning
DTF St Louis
Writing for a variety series
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Reality competition series
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors
Variety series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night With Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Where to watch Emmy Awards 2026
Winners of the 2026 Emmy Awards will be announced on September 14. The ceremony will be held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, with Mariska Hargitay serving as the host.