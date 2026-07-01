Angelina Jolie Hasn't Dated Anyone Since Split From Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie confessed that she hasn't dated since her divorce from Brad Pitt a decade ago.
Their divorce has been one of the ugliest and most drawn-out in pop culture.
She said her daughters are empowering her to return to her older self.
Angelina Jolie revealed she hasn't dated anyone since splitting from Brad Pitt a decade ago. She brought this rare confession while promoting her new fim, Couture, in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment. “To be candid, I haven’t dated since I divorced a decade ago,” Jolie said. “So I kind of get in my head that that aspect of me is not centered in my life if I’m focusing on my children, my family", she added while insisting her Couture character, Maxine, made her realise you can still date and pay just as much attention to your kids. Now that her daughters are older, Jolie told the portal they’re encouraging her to not just focus on being their mother.
Angelina Jolie's Relationships
“I think in some way they’re bringing me back to my old self,” Jolie shared. “My desire for them to have all of the strength and openness and softness and faith and ferocity is reminding me. I think they kind of want me now to not just be ‘Mom.'”
Angelina and Brad Pitt, dubbed "Brangelina" first met on the sets of Mr. & Mrs. Smith back in 2004. At this point, Brad was married to actress Jennifer Aniston and announced their separation in 2005. Their relationship, which spanned bearly 12 years, came to an end in 2016, two years after their marriage in 2014, marking the start of a drawn-out, tedious legal battle. According to reports, a divorce settlement was finally reached in in 2024 though some disputes continue. Jolie has been married three times, first to Jonny Lee Miller (from 1996 to 2000), then to Billy Bob Thornton (from 2000 to 2003), and finally to Pitt (from 2014 to 2019). During their time together, they became parents to six children.
The actress maintains high standards for any potential partners. She expressed a strong boundary regarding who she allows into her personal life and the lives of her children. Her focus remains strictly on protecting their privacy and emotional space. Instead of romantic pursuits, Jolie channels her energy into professional and creative projects. She dedicates her time to philanthropic ventures and her fashion collective, Atelier Jolie. These initiatives occupy her daily schedule and represent her forward-looking priorities. “I’m thinking I have to live again. Be free again,” Jolie reiterated. “In a way that maybe life has broken me a little bit.”
Angelina Jolie's latest film, Couture, released on June 26, 2026.