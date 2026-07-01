Angelina Jolie Hasn't Dated Anyone Since Split From Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie revealed she hasn't dated anyone since splitting from Brad Pitt a decade ago. She brought this rare confession while promoting her new fim, Couture, in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment. “To be candid, I haven’t dated since I divorced a decade ago,” Jolie said. “So I kind of get in my head that that aspect of me is not centered in my life if I’m focusing on my children, my family", she added while insisting her Couture character, Maxine, made her realise you can still date and pay just as much attention to your kids. Now that her daughters are older, Jolie told the portal they’re encouraging her to not just focus on being their mother.