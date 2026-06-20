Priyanka Chopra Confirms Secret Project With Angelina Jolie: Collaboration Official, Details Under Wraps

Priyanka Chopra confirms upcoming collaboration with Angelina Jolie during recent interview.
Details about the Priyanka Chopra Angelina Jolie project remain undisclosed.
Chopra balances multiple international projects, including Varanasi and Amri.
The Priyanka Chopra Angelina Jolie project has officially moved from speculation to confirmation. During a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she is set to collaborate with Angelina Jolie on a new venture. While the announcement has generated considerable excitement among fans, the actor chose not to disclose any further details about the project.
Speaking to Fortune India, Chopra remained tight-lipped about the nature of the collaboration, leaving fans guessing whether it could be a feature film, a brand partnership or a philanthropic initiative. The revelation comes at a time when the actor continues to expand her presence across Hollywood and international markets.
Priyanka Chopra confirms Angelina Jolie collaboration
Although no additional information was shared, Chopra's comments have already sparked widespread discussion online. The possibility of two globally recognised stars working together has fuelled anticipation, especially given their strong influence beyond the entertainment industry.
During the same conversation, Chopra spoke about the women in Hollywood she admires. Angelina Jolie, alongside Penélope Cruz and Salma Hayek, was described by the actor as both an inspiration and a friend.
Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects keep fans guessing
The announcement adds another high-profile title to Chopra's busy schedule. The actor is also expected to begin work on a new project alongside Orlando Bloom.
Meanwhile, Chopra is currently wrapping up the final schedule of SS Rajamouli's ambitious film Varanasi, which is expected to arrive in theatres in April 2027. She will also be seen in filmmaker Mira Nair's upcoming biographical drama Amri.
For now, the details surrounding her collaboration with Jolie remain closely guarded, but the prospect of the two stars joining forces has already created significant buzz.