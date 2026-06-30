Angry Birds Movie 3 Trailer: Red Confronts Fatherhood

Paramount has dropped the first trailer for The Angry Birds Movie 3. Endearing characters from the first two movies, like Chuck (Josh Gad) and Bomb (Danny McBride), return for more fun. These two comic relief sidekicks serve as fun-uncle characters and help Red with his fatherly duties. The trailer shows them attempting a diaper change with Red’s youngest son. Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, and Danny McBride are reprising their roles for The Angry Birds Movie 3. Alongside returning actors, the film brings new vocal talent from Emma Myers, Walker Scobell, Keke Palmer, and more. John Rice has directed the new chapter. Challenges of fatherhood take center stage. The official synopsis gives a glimpse of what can be anticipated: “This holiday season, one angry bird will face his greatest challenge yet, surviving fatherhood… while saving the world!”