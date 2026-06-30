Angry Birds Movie 3 Trailer: Red Confronts Fatherhood

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Debanjan Dhar
Published at:

The new instalment arrives in December.

Angry Birds 3
Angry Birds 3 Photo: IMDB
Summary of this article

  • The Angry Birds Movie 3 has shared the first trailer.

  • Familiar characters return along with new possible favourites.

  • Fatherhood is at the forefront coupled with a new mission.

Paramount has dropped the first trailer for The Angry Birds Movie 3. Endearing characters from the first two movies, like Chuck (Josh Gad) and Bomb (Danny McBride), return for more fun. These two comic relief sidekicks serve as fun-uncle characters and help Red with his fatherly duties. The trailer shows them attempting a diaper change with Red’s youngest son. Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, and Danny McBride are reprising their roles for The Angry Birds Movie 3. Alongside returning actors, the film brings new vocal talent from Emma Myers, Walker Scobell, Keke Palmer, and more. John Rice has directed the new chapter. Challenges of fatherhood take center stage. The official synopsis gives a glimpse of what can be anticipated: “This holiday season, one angry bird will face his greatest challenge yet, surviving fatherhood… while saving the world!”

Now that Red is a full-time parent, he is trying to steer through a world where his kids do not always want to be around him. Then there is the new hatchling who inevitably stumbles into extreme danger. Of course, saving the island remains a primary mission. Family life and heroics combine in a grand adventure that sees the third instalment soar.

How Successful Is The Franchise?

John Cohen, Dan Chuba, Carla Connor, and Namit Malhotra lead a producing team that also consists of a batch of exec producers like Louis Koo, Toru Nakahara, Ben Mattes, Hanna Valkeapää-Nokkala, Crosby Clyse, Chris Pflug, Simon Hedges, Christopher Milburn, Jamey Heath, Paul Kang, Geneva Wasserman, and Cathy Boxall. The Angry Birds Movie was released in 2016 to mixed reviews and a decent $352.3 million worldwide gross.

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The sequel, which centered on a truce between the birds and the pigs, was much better received by critics, and while it didn’t perform quite as well at the box office, it proved a huge hit on Netflix. The streamer eventually produced the animated TV series Angry Birds: Summer Madness. In the seven-year gap since the last film, Paramount has taken over from Sony as the distributor of the franchise

The Angry Birds Movie 3 arrives in theaters on December 23.

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