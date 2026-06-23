Keanu Reeves Circling Live-Action LEGO Movie At Universal

Previously, Universal signed a deal with The Lego Group to co-produce a trio of untitled live-action films based around the popular toys. Universal and LEGO have previously collaborated on the television special Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit and the 13-episode mini-series Lego Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar. Universal Pictures had acquired the rights to the property in 2020 and previously approached creatives including Jake Kasdan, Patty Jenkins, and Joe Cornish for live-action projects that never materialised. The studio’s rights to LEGO are reportedly set to expire in the next six months if it doesn’t enter pre-production within that window. Earlier, Warner Bros. had the film rights for years, and produced blockbuster The Lego Movie in 2014.