Keanu Reeves Circling Live-Action LEGO Movie At Universal

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Debanjan Dhar
Published at:

Josh Cooley is attached to direct.

Keanu Reeves In New LEGO Movie
Keanu Reeves In New LEGO Movie Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Universal might finally be bringing a new LEGO movie.

  • Keanu Reeves is reportedly joining the franchise.

  • Josh Cooley is directing the hybrid movie.

Keanu Reeves is in talks for a new hybrid LEGO movie from Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley. The Matrix and John Wick star has been approached for revving up the franchise. Plot details are under wraps. One knows only that it will blend live-action and animation. Deadline first broke the news. This is a reunion for Reeves and Cooley, who worked together on Toy Story 4. Details of Reeves' involvement haven't been disclosed. Cooley spent most of his career ascending the ranks at Pixar, ultimately directing Toy Story 4 in 2019.

Previously, Universal signed a deal with The Lego Group to co-produce a trio of untitled live-action films based around the popular toys. Universal and LEGO have previously collaborated on the television special Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit and the 13-episode mini-series Lego Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar. Universal Pictures had acquired the rights to the property in 2020 and previously approached creatives including Jake Kasdan, Patty Jenkins, and Joe Cornish for live-action projects that never materialised. The studio’s rights to LEGO are reportedly set to expire in the next six months if it doesn’t enter pre-production within that window. Earlier, Warner Bros. had the film rights for years, and produced blockbuster The Lego Movie in 2014.

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For the new movie, Jill Wilfert and Ryan Christians will produce through The Lego Group. Universal’s Matt Reilly, executive vice president of Production Development, and Jacqueline Garell, director of Production Development, are expected to oversee the project. Universal has reportedly been developing a slew of different Lego ideas and reaching out to various stars about them. Reeves was a long shot, but when he expressed interest, the studio brought in Cooley, and that sealed the actor.

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Reeves recently reappeared as Duke Caboom in Toy Story 5, which just grossed $160 million at the US box office. Last year, Reeves made his Broadway debut in the revival of Samuel Beckett’s play Waiting for Godot opposite Alex Winter and directed by Jamie Lloyd.  Reeves is repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham. Cooley is repped by WME, Untitled and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman, Wertheimer. Universal declined to comment.

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