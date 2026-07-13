Mahesh Manjrekar's Wife Medha Reveals Cancer Diagnosis And Treatment Journey In Emotional Post

Medha Manjrekar announced her cancer diagnosis and treatment journey on Instagram on Sunday.
Her medical treatment has included multiple procedures, including surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy.
Medha, who is the wife of filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar, expressed deep gratitude to her family, friends, doctors, and spiritual guides for their constant support.
Marathi actor Medha Manjrekar revealed her cancer diagnosis and ongoing treatment in an emotional Instagram post on Sunday (July 12). She is the wife of filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar.
Medha shared several pics documenting her medical journey, including glimpses of herself receiving care at the hospital.
Medha Manjrekar on her cancer journey
She shared she shifted her focus from the illness to the people who supported her. "There are journeys in life that change you forever. This has been one of them," she said.
Finding grace and faith
Medha underwent multiple medical procedures during her illness. Her treatment has included surgery, chemotherapy and radiation. One phase of this medical care is now coming to an end as her birthday approaches.
She expressed that God appeared in her life through her Gurus, doctors and nurses. This support network extended to family members, friends and strangers who became blessings. Medha said, "Every time I felt I couldn’t take another step, someone appeared to walk beside me."
She also credited her spiritual guides for helping her navigate the difficult period. "My Gurus taught me that surrender is not defeat—it is the highest form of faith," added the Natsamrat actor.
Family support
Medha thanked her daughters, Saiee Manjrekar and Gauri Ingawale, for staying by her side during the cancer treatment. She also thanked her husband for being her support. "Some journeys are never meant to be walked alone...." she wrote.
Her sister, co-sister and close friends also gave her physical and emotional support during her hardest days.
They fed her with dhoklas, soft idlis, gulpapdi and pani puri when she craved them. Medha concluded her post, "One friend suggested I drink my cranberry juice from a champagne glass. A tiny change in presentation...A big change in perspective."