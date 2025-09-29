Mahesh Manjrekar's First Wife Deepa Mehta Passes Away, Son Satya Shares Heartfelt Tribute

Deepa Mehta, costume designer and first wife of filmmaker and actor Mahesh Manjrekar, died recently
Mahesh and Deepa's son, Satya Manjrekar shared the news on social media
Deepa and Mahesh got married in 1987 and parted ways in 1995
Filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar's first wife, Deepa Mehta, a renowned costume designer, has passed away. The news of her death was confirmed by their son, Satya Manjrekar, who shared an emotional tribute for his mother on social media. Condolences poured in from the Marathi film fraternity after Satya shared the news of his mother's demise.
Satya Manjrekar pens emotional tribute for his mom
Taking to his Instagram Stories, Satya wrote a heartfelt note that read: "I miss you Mumma," and added a heart and pigeon emoji.
He also shared a childhood picture of himself with his mother and captioned it with a red heart emoji.
One of Deepa's acquaintances wrote, “Lost a guiding light today. She was more than a mother, she was an inspiration. Her strength, courage and passion in building her saree business empowered so many girls to dream big. She will always live on through the lives she touched and the paths she paved. Prayers and strengths to you Satya. May her inspiring soul give you courage.”
About Mahesh Manjrekar and Deepa Mehta
Deepa Mehta and Mahesh Manjrekar met during their college days and got married in 1987. They shared two children, daughter Ashwami Manjrekar and son Satya Manjrekar. After their separation in 1995, the children lived with their father.
Deepa, who was a renowned entrepreneur, was the owner of the saree brand Queen of Hearts.
After parting ways with Deepa, Manjrekar tied the knot with actress Medha Manjrekar in 1995. They have a daughter, Saiee Manjrekar, who made her debut with Dabangg 3. Mahesh also has a step-daughter, Gauri Ingawale, who is also an actress.