Assam lost one of its greatest gems. Renowned singer, actor, and director Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on Friday (September 19). Garg reportedly fell into the sea during a scuba diving activity between 12:30 PM and 1 PM. The Ya Ali singer was in Singapore to attend the Northeast India Festival, where he was scheduled to perform on September 20 and 21. The cultural icon was 52 at the time of death.