Assam lost one of its greatest gems. Renowned singer, actor, and director Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on Friday (September 19). Garg reportedly fell into the sea during a scuba diving activity between 12:30 PM and 1 PM. The Ya Ali singer was in Singapore to attend the Northeast India Festival, where he was scheduled to perform on September 20 and 21. The cultural icon was 52 at the time of death.
Zubeen Garg death
As per reports, Garg died following a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore. During the activity, he experienced breathing difficulties and was immediately given CPR and later rushed to Singapore General Hospital. He was in the ICU, but despite doctors' efforts, he lost his life.
The untimely demise has sent shockwaves across the state. There is a bereavement among Garg's fans, peers, and his well-wishers. Everyone has been mourning the loss of Assam's heartthrob. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also condoled the demise of Zubeen Garg. Assam Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal expressed grief on social media with an emotional post.
“Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg. Assam has lost not just a voice, but a heartbeat. Zubeen da was more than a singer, he was the pride of Assam and the nation, whose songs carried our culture, our emotions, and our spirit to every corner of the world,” Singhal wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Who was Zubeen Garg?
Born in Meghalaya, Zubeen's real name was Zubeen Borthakur, who forayed into professional music with his debut Assamese album Anamika (1992). The songs were chartbusters and made Garg a household name. In his career spanning over three decades, his soulful voice mesmerised millions spanning various languages. Tumi Junu Pariba Hun, Xapunor Xur Junaki Mon, Maya, Asha, Rumal, Tumi Mur, Fagun and Ubhoti Suwa, among others, are some of his iconic songs that will forever be remembered by generations.
The multi-talented singer also lent his voice to several Bollywood songs. In 2006, he crooned Ya Ali for Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut's Gangster. He also gave hits like Subah Subah, Kya Raaz Hai, Dil Tu Hi Bataa and more. Mon Mane Na, Chokher Jole, Mon Toke Dilam, Khuda Jaane, Pagli Toke, and Mayabini, among others, are some of his best Bengali tracks.
Apart from singing, he also acted in and directed several films, including Kanchanjunga, Mission China, Tumi Mur Mathu Mur, Mon Jai, Dinabandhu, Sikaar and more.
Zubeen Garg was not just a singer; he was an emotion for the people of Assam. His death marks the end of an era.
Zubeen is survived by his wife, Garima Saikia Garg.