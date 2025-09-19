Zubeen Garg, Assamese Singer And Cultural Icon, Passes Away In Scuba Diving Accident In Singapore

Assam's heartthrob singer Zubeen Garg passed away at 52 during an accident while scuba-diving in Singapore.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Zubeen Garg death
Zubeen Garg dies in Singapore Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Assamese singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg has died following a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore

  • He was there to attend and perform at the Northeast India Festival

  • Garg was 52

Assam lost one of its greatest gems. Renowned singer, actor, and director Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on Friday (September 19). Garg reportedly fell into the sea during a scuba diving activity between 12:30 PM and 1 PM. The Ya Ali singer was in Singapore to attend the Northeast India Festival, where he was scheduled to perform on September 20 and 21. The cultural icon was 52 at the time of death.

Zubeen Garg death

As per reports, Garg died following a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore. During the activity, he experienced breathing difficulties and was immediately given CPR and later rushed to Singapore General Hospital. He was in the ICU, but despite doctors' efforts, he lost his life.

Celebs pay tributes to Tamil actor-comedian Robo Shankar - X
Tamil Actor-Comedian Robo Shankar Passes Away At 46: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Karthi Pay Heartfelt Tributes

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The untimely demise has sent shockwaves across the state. There is a bereavement among Garg's fans, peers, and his well-wishers. Everyone has been mourning the loss of Assam's heartthrob. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also condoled the demise of Zubeen Garg. Assam Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal expressed grief on social media with an emotional post.

Related Content
Related Content

“Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg. Assam has lost not just a voice, but a heartbeat. Zubeen da was more than a singer, he was the pride of Assam and the nation, whose songs carried our culture, our emotions, and our spirit to every corner of the world,” Singhal wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Who was Zubeen Garg?

Born in Meghalaya, Zubeen's real name was Zubeen Borthakur, who forayed into professional music with his debut Assamese album Anamika (1992). The songs were chartbusters and made Garg a household name. In his career spanning over three decades, his soulful voice mesmerised millions spanning various languages. Tumi Junu Pariba Hun, Xapunor Xur Junaki Mon, Maya, Asha, Rumal, Tumi Mur, Fagun and Ubhoti Suwa, among others, are some of his iconic songs that will forever be remembered by generations.

The multi-talented singer also lent his voice to several Bollywood songs. In 2006, he crooned Ya Ali for Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut's Gangster. He also gave hits like Subah Subah, Kya Raaz Hai, Dil Tu Hi Bataa and more. Mon Mane Na, Chokher Jole, Mon Toke Dilam, Khuda Jaane, Pagli Toke, and Mayabini, among others, are some of his best Bengali tracks.

Apart from singing, he also acted in and directed several films, including Kanchanjunga, Mission China, Tumi Mur Mathu Mur, Mon Jai, Dinabandhu, Sikaar and more.

Zubeen Garg - X
Zubeen Garg Reacts To Policewoman Suspended For Hugging Him On Stage In Assam, Speaks In Her Defence

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Zubeen Garg was not just a singer; he was an emotion for the people of Assam. His death marks the end of an era.

Zubeen is survived by his wife, Garima Saikia Garg.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 12: Head-To-Head Record And Win Prediction

  2. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 12: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs OMA Clash

  3. India's 250th T20I Match: Full Stats, Records And Milestones

  4. India's 250th T20I Match: Asia Cup 2025 Milestone, Records And Legacy

  5. IND W Vs AUS W 3rd ODI Preview: India Chase Historic Series Win Against Australia

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

  2. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

  3. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  4. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  5. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission Of Shielding Centralised Voter Deletions

  2. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  3. PILs Challenging Maratha Quota Dismissed; Bombay HC Says Petitioners Not Directly Affected

  4. CEA Nageswaran Expects US Tariff Dispute Resolution in 8–10 Weeks

  5. Editors Guild Says Court Order To Take Down Content On Adani Enterprises 'Concerning'

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  2. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  3. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  4. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

  5. Trump Meets King Charles Amid 'Dump Trump' Chants On London Streets

World News

  1. UK Deports First Migrant Under New Immigration Treaty : Indian National Sent Back to France

  2. India, EU Aim to Finalise Free Trade Deal by December, Says Modi After Talks with European Commission President

  3. The ‘Martyrdom’ of Charlie Kirk: How Culture Wars Erode Democracy

  4. Trump’s State Visit To UK Blends Royal Pageantry And Protests

  5. UK To Recognise Palestine After Trump Visit Amid Gaza Crisis

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Actor-Comedian Robo Shankar Passes Away At 46: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Karthi Pay Heartfelt Tributes

  2. Indian Techie Shot Dead By Police In Santa Clara Following Alleged Roommate Altercation

  3. Maharashtra Weather Alert: Yellow Alert for 14 Districts, Heavy Rains Continue

  4. Maharashtra Government Makes E-KYC Mandatory For Ladki Bahin Beneficiaries

  5. Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast: Light Rain Expected with Rising Temperatures

  6. Trump Says He Is 'Very Close' To India and Modi

  7. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  8. Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Strikes Papua, Indonesia; Buildings And Bridge Damaged