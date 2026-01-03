Border 2 Song Ghar Kab Aaoge Sends Us On A Nostalgic Trip With Sunny Deol And Soulful Voice Of Sonu Nigam

Border 2's first song Ghar Kab Aaoge was unveiled on Friday at a grand event.
Ghar Kab Aaoge is the recreated version of the iconic Sandese Aate Hai from the 1997 war film Border.
It is crooned by Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Roop Kumar Rathod, Vishal Mishra and Diljit Dosanjh.
Ghar Kab Aaoge, the soulful track from Border 2, was launched on January 2, 2026, at the Longewala–Tanot sector in Jaisalmer. The song launch event was attended by the cast, including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty. The BSF jawans, Army personnel, producers Bhushan Kumar, and Nidhi Dutta, were also present.
Border 2 song Ghar Kab Aaoge out
Ghar Kab Aaoge song is originally from Border (1997), composed by Anu Malik, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar. The iconic song has been reimagined by Mithoon, with additional lyrics by Manoj Muntashir. Sonu Nigam and Roopkumar Rathod, who crooned the original, are joined by Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra and Diljit Dosanjh in the new version.
The soul and essence of the original are retained in the Ghar Kab Aaoge song, adding a modern touch to it. The presence of Sunny Deol, who has reprised his role as Major Kuldip Singh Chandpuri, sends us on a nostalgic trip. Though everyone did justice to the song, Sonu Nigam's voice tugged at our heartstrings.
Sandese Aate Hai, the original version was over ten minutes, while Ghar Kab Aaoge has two versions. The full audio is 10 minutes and 35 seconds, while the video version is shorter.
Alongside Sunny, the song also featured Varun, Ahan, Diljit Dosanjh, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa and Anya Singh.
Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta’s JP Films, Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh. It will hit the screens on January 23, 2026, ahead of the Republic Day.