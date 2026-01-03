Sunny Deol Turns Emotional Remembering Dharmendra At Border 2 Event, Shares How His Father's Film Haqeeqat Inspired Him

Sunny Deol remembered his late father Dharmendra at the launch of Border 2 song Ghar Kab Aaoge in Jaisalmer. He also shared his memories with Border.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Dharmendra, Sunny Deol
Sunny Deol remembers Dharmendra at Border 2 event Photo: Instagram/Dharmendra
  • Sunny Deol remembered his late father Dharmendra at the launch of Border 2 song Ghar Kab Aaoge in Jaisalmer.

  • Sunny revealed Dharmendra's film Haqeeqat inspired him to do Border.

  • Border 2 will hit the screens on January 23, 2026.

Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh and headlined by Sunny Deol, is a spiritual sequel to JP Dutta's iconic film, Border (1997). The war drama is set for theatrical release on January 23, 2026, as the Republic Day offering. On January 3, Border 2's first song, Ghar Kab Aaoge, was launched in Jaisalmer in the presence of the cast and crew.

At the event, Sunny shared a personal connection to the Border franchise and recalled how Dharmendra's film Haqeeqat inspired him.

For the unversed, Haqeeqat (1964) was based on the 1962 Sino-Indian War, when the soldiers in Ladakh fought against the enemy.

Border 2 song Ghar Kab Aaoge out - YouTube/T-Series
What Sunny Deol said about Border and Dharmendra

At the event, Sunny said in Hindi, “Kaise hain aap log? Mein aap ke parivaar ka hissa hi hoon, jab se maine Border ki hain. Maine Border ki thi kyuki maine jab apni papa ki film Haqeeqat dekhi thi, woh mujhe bohot pyaari lagi thi. Tab main bohot chhota tha. Jab main actor bana tab maine taay kiya ki main bhi papa jaise ek film karunga. JP Dutta saab ke saath maine baat ki aur hum dono ne decide kiya ki hum iss subject mein film banayenge jo bohot hi pyaara hein so aap sab ke dilo mein basa hua hein (How are you all? I am part of your family, from the time I did Border. I did that film after I saw my father's film Haqeeqat and was inspired by it. I was very small then. When I became an actor I decided to make a film on a similar subject. JP Dutta and me decided on that story and it has remained in your hearts ever since).”

He turned visibly emotional and ended his speech with the iconic dialogues from the Border 2 teaser, "Aawaz kaha tak pahuchni chahiye? Lahore Tak. (How far should your voices reach? Till Lahore)."

Dharmendra died at the age of 89 on November 24. Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis, which released in theatres on January 1, was his last on-screen appearance.

Celebs at Ikkis premiere - Viral Bhayani, Instant Bollywood
About Border 2

Border 2 also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in key roles. Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa and Anya Singh round out the cast.

It has been produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and JP Dutta’s JP Films.

