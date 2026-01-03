Sunny Deol Turns Emotional Remembering Dharmendra At Border 2 Event, Shares How His Father's Film Haqeeqat Inspired Him

What Sunny Deol said about Border and Dharmendra

At the event, Sunny said in Hindi, “Kaise hain aap log? Mein aap ke parivaar ka hissa hi hoon, jab se maine Border ki hain. Maine Border ki thi kyuki maine jab apni papa ki film Haqeeqat dekhi thi, woh mujhe bohot pyaari lagi thi. Tab main bohot chhota tha. Jab main actor bana tab maine taay kiya ki main bhi papa jaise ek film karunga. JP Dutta saab ke saath maine baat ki aur hum dono ne decide kiya ki hum iss subject mein film banayenge jo bohot hi pyaara hein so aap sab ke dilo mein basa hua hein (How are you all? I am part of your family, from the time I did Border. I did that film after I saw my father's film Haqeeqat and was inspired by it. I was very small then. When I became an actor I decided to make a film on a similar subject. JP Dutta and me decided on that story and it has remained in your hearts ever since).”