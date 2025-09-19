Tamil Actor-Comedian Robo Shankar Passes Away At 46: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Karthi Pay Heartfelt Tributes

Popular Tamil actor-comedian Robo Shankar died on September 18 at a private Hospital in Chennai.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Robo Shankar dies
Celebs pay tributes to Tamil actor-comedian Robo Shankar Photo: X
  • Tamil actor-comedian Robo Shankar died at the age of 46

  • After his untimely demise, celebrities such as Kamal Haasan, Karthi and Radikaa Sarathkumar paid tributes on X

  • Dhanush, Sivakarthikeyan and Udhayanidhi visited Shankar's house to pay their last respects

Tamil actor and comedian Robo Shankar breathed his last on Thursday (September 18, 2025) in Chennai. He was 46. Reportedly, Shankar fainted on the set of a film he was working on. He was immediately rushed to the GEM Hospital on Tuesday (September 16, 2025).

Robo Shankar's untimely demise has left the Tamil industry heartbroken. Several celebs, including Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Karthi and Radikaa Sarathkumar, among others, have mourned his death. They paid heartfelt tributes on X (formerly Twitter).

Robo Shankar death

The hospital, in a statement, shared that Shankar was admitted "in a critical condition."

"Robo Shankar was admitted to GEM Hospital, Perungudi, Chennai, on 16th September 2025 in a critical condition with a massive gastrointestinal bleed and multiorgan dysfunction secondary to a complex abdominal condition. He was managed in the critical care unit with intensive medical management," the statement read.

His health deteriorated, and he passed away at 9.05 pm on Thursday.

Celebs pay tributes to Robo Shankar

Kamal Haasan paid an emotional tribute to Shankar. "Robo Shankar Robo is just a pseudonym. In my dictionary, you are a human. Therefore, my younger brother. So, will you just leave me and go? You left, your job is done. My job remains unfinished. You leave tomorrow for us. Therefore, tomorrow is ours," he wrote.

Radikaa Sarathkumar remembered Robo by sharing a pic of the actor and wrote, "Always keeps everyone happy with his humour and works very hard to keep giving his best. Such a great great loss. My prayers to the family and friends to be strong. RIP."

Vijay Sethupathi shared a picture of Shankar and wrote, "RIP" with folded hands emoji.

"It aches to see how destructive choices over time can erode health. A great talent gone too soon. My deepest condolences to his family and fans. #RoboShankar," wrote Karthi.

Raghava Lawrence also fondly remembered Robo. He wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Robo Shankar His contribution to entertainment will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace."

Simran is also deeply saddened by the passing of Robo Shankar. "A talent that brought smiles to millions. You will be missed. Prayers and strength to his family during this difficult time. Om Shanti," she wrote on X.

Robo Shankar's body is being kept at his residence in Valasaravakkam, Chennai, for homage. Dhanush, Sivakarthikeyan and Udhayanidhi visited Shankar's house to pay their last respects. The videos from their visit have gone viral on social media.

His last rites will reportedly take place later today. The actor is survived by his wife Priyanka Shankar, daughter Indraja and son-in-law Karthik.

