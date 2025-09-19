Brett James, Grammy-Award Winning Songwriter, Passes Away In Plane Crash

Some of his songs for which he penned lyrics include Cowboy Casanova by Carrie Underwood, It’s America by Rodney Atkins, When The Sun Goes Down by Kenny Chesney & Uncle Kracker, The Man I Want To Be by Chris Young, Bottoms Up by Brantley Gilbert, Out Last Night by Kenny Chesney, and Summer Nights by Rascal Flatts, among others. He also delivered a Latin hit with The One You Love (Todo Mi Amor) by Paulina Rubio.