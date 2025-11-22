Four Shot At North Carolina Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, Three Critically Injured

Four people were shot at Concord’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
Three victims are in critical condition, one is stable.
Police are reviewing footage and asking the public for photos or videos.
Four people were shot Friday evening at a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Concord, North Carolina, leaving three in critical condition and one in stable condition, according to AP.
Authorities have not yet determined what led to the shooting. Police are reviewing video footage and speaking with witnesses, and have asked anyone with photos or recordings of the incident to share them to assist the investigation, according to AP.
Videos and images posted online show crowds of people fleeing and streets lined with emergency vehicles.
U.S. Representative Mark Harris of North Carolina posted on X: “We are praying for the safety of our brave law enforcement officers, first responders, and everyone on the scene.”
(With inputs from AP)