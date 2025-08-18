Actor Terence Stamp, Who Played Superman Villain General Zod, Passes Away At 87

Terence Stamp's death was confirmed by his family. He died on Sunday.

Actor Terence Stamp dies
Actor Terence Stamp, who played the villain in Superman dies Photo: IMDb
Summary
  • Terence Stamp passed away on Sunday at the age of 87

  • He is best known for his role as General Zod in Superman films.

  • He started his career in 1960s

English actor Terence Stamp, known for playing the arch-villain General Zod in the original Superman films, breathed his last on Sunday (August 17) morning. He was 87.

Stamp's family confirmed his death in a statement to news agency Reuters.

"He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and as a writer that will continue to touch and inspire people for years to come. We ask for privacy at this sad time." they said.

The cause of Stamp's death is not known yet.

Terence Stamp's career

In his career spanning six decades, Stamp rose to fame with his debut film, Billy Budd in 1962, where he played a seaman. The Oscar-nominated actor also starred in films like Theorem (1968), A Season in Hell (1971), The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994), The Limey (1999), Valkyrie (2008), The Adjustment Bureau (2011), and Big Eyes (2014), among others.

He also worked in Italian films with Federico Fellini in the late 1960s.

Terence Stamp
Terence Stamp Photo: IMDb
Terence Stamp's early life

Born in London's East End in 1938, Stamp was the son of a tugboat stoker. After his schooling, he worked in advertising agencies in London and won a scholarship to go to drama school.

He took a break from acting and studied yoga in India for a while. Later, he got the role of General Zod in Superman and its sequel in 1980.

His role in Billy Budd earned him an Oscar nomination. He also received the Silver Bear at the 42nd Berlin International Film Festival in 1992. Stamp clinched the award for his performance in the Spanish crime-mystery film Beltenebros (1991). He also received nominations at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards for Billy Budd, The Adventures of Priscilla, and Queen of the Desert.

