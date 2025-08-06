Kelley Mack, The Walking Dead Actress, Passes Away At 33

Kelley Mack died on August 2 after her battle with glioma of the central nervous system
She was best known for her role in The Walking Dead
Kelley's death was confirmed by her family on social media
Actress-producer Kelley Mack, known for her role as Addy in season 9 of The Walking Dead, passed away on August 2, in her hometown of Cincinnati, after being diagnosed with glioma of the central nervous system. Her family posted an obituary on social media, stating that the 33-year-old "passed away peacefully" with her family by her side.
Kelley Mack dies
On August 5, Mack’s sister took to her Instagram account to announce the news of her demise. They confirmed the actress breathed her last on Saturday evening, "with her loving mother Kristen and steadfast aunt Karen present."
"It is with indelible sadness that we are announcing the passing of our dear Kelley. Such a bright, fervent light has transitioned to the beyond, where we all eventually must go," read the note.
"Kelley has already come to many of her loved ones in the form of various butterflies. She will be missed by so many to depths that words cannot express," the note read further.
"She would want you all to know how much she loves you. And as her sister, I want you all to know how brave that tough SOB was, especially when she decided to make the leap to be reunited with God. I’m so fucking proud of her," the note concluded.
In a statement shared on Mack's CaringBridge page, it is announced that her family will hold an "upcoming life celebration" in Ohio on August 16.
Who was Kelley Mack?
Born Kelley Klebenow, Mack did her graduation from Hinsdale Central High School in 2010 and, in 2014, she received her bachelor's degree in cinematography from Dodge College of Film at Chapman University in Orange, California.
After the completion of her education, she worked in Los Angeles. Apart from her stint in The Walking Dead, Kelley Mack appeared in several other shorts and TV miniseries, including Unusual Suspects (2015), Grayson: Earth One (2015), Not Your Average Joe (2016), and Unscrewed (2016).
She also appeared in 9-1-1 in 2019 and Chicago Med in 2022. The actress also starred in several commercials.
She was also a voice-over artist who had recorded for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse by lending her voice for Hailee Steinfeld’s character, Gwen Stacy.
Mack is survived by her parents, Kristen and Lindsay Klebenow, two siblings — sister Kathryn and brother Parker, and her grandparents.